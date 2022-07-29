"The legends club" - Fans react as Sunil Gavaskar raises a toast with Clive Lloyd, Farokh Engineer and Gundappa Viswanath on a special occasion

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar raised a toast with former West Indian captain Sir Clive Lloyd and his former teammates Farokh Engineer and Gundappa Viswanath on the occasion of Sir Garfield Sobers' birthday.

Sobers, who is considered by many cricket pundits to be the greatest all-rounder to have ever graced the gentleman's game, turned 86 on Thursday (July 28). He played 93 Tests for West Indies, scoring 8032 runs and claiming 235 wickets.

On Friday, Gavaskar took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture with Lloyd, Engineer and Viswanath along with a few other friends. The Little Master uploaded the image with the caption:

"Raising a toast with Sir Clive Lloyd, Farokh Engineer, GR Vishwanath and friends to the GOAT Sir Garfield Sobers on his birthday yesterday."

Sunil Gavaskar himself celebrated his 73rd birthday on the 10th of this month.

Cricket ground in Leicester named after Sunil Gavaskar

Earlier this month, a five-acre cricket ground in Leicester, England was named after the former Indian batter. The cricketing icon himself was present to inaugurate a plaque installed in his honor at the ground.

As per media reports, the initiative to name the ground after the former Indian captain was taken by Keith Vaz, the UK's longest serving Parliamentarian of Indian origin.

Acknowledging the gesture, the 73-year-old wrote on Instagram:

"Blessed to have a ground in Leicester named after me. This is a recognition not for me but for all those who played with me from tennis ball days to the internationals, my family and last but not least, my fans and well wishers. Thank you all for being part of this unforgettable journey."

Sunil Gavaskar amassed 10,122 runs in 125 Tests for India at an average of 51.12 with 34 hundreds.

