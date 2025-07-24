"The man always finds a way to contribute" - Fans laud Shardul Thakur's pivotal knock in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test 

Team India's bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur produced an impressive batting effort in the side's first innings of the ongoing fourth Test against England. Returning to the side after being dropped for two matches, the 33-year-old played a pivotal 41-run knock from 88 deliveries.Shardul walked out to bat at No. 7 after India were put into bat first on Day 1. He remained unbeaten on 19 at Stumps. He batted with great confidence even when England took the second new ball at the start of Day 2.He struck five fours during his stay at the crease. While the Indian player missed out on a well-deserved half-century, he earned widespread praise on social media for his crucial rescue act.Here are some of the top reactions on X:&quot;Got to applaud Shardul Thakur for his batting. The man has played some crucial knocks time and again to help Team India. Underrated all-rounder,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Well played Shardul Thakur as a number 6 batter! People may not praise you enough, but whenever India is in trouble, you always step up and score runs. Truly, Lord Shardul Thakur,&quot; remarked a fan.&quot;TAKE A BOW, SHARDUL THAKUR! Stepped up with a crucial 41 runs under pressure.The man always finds a way to contribute — true match-winner stuff,&quot; commented another.&quot;Thakur never gives up, he's truly determined player. Keep going Thakur,&quot; chimed in yet another.It is worth mentioning that this is Shardul's second match of the series. He featured in the opening encounter at Headingley, Leeds, where he registered scores of 1 and 4, while bagging two wickets.Shardul returned to the Indian playing XI for their do-or-die fourth Test after seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Reddy was ruled out due to a knee injury.The team management's decision to promote him over Washington Sundar sparked a debate. However, he repaid the team management's faith by playing an important knock.Ben Stokes ends Shardul Thakur's 41-run knock on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th TestEngland captain Ben Stokes provided his side with an important breakthrough by sending back the well-set Shardul in the 102nd over of the innings. The pacer dished out a full-length ball outside the off stump.Shardul went for the drive but could only get an outside edge. Ben Duckett completed a stunning catch at gully, putting an end to the Indian pacer's stay at the crease.At the time of writing, India are 321/6 in 105 overs. Rishabh Pant came out to bat after Shardul's dismissal. The wicketkeeper-batter was retired hurt at 37 on Day 1 after getting hit on his toe while playing a reverse sweep of Chris Woakes' bowling.