"The man who changed definition of consistency" - Twiteratti react as Virat Kohli completes 14 years in international cricket

August 18 marks the 14th anniversary of the date when Virat Kohli first stepped into the international arena as a professional cricketer in the senior set-up.
After leading India in the U19 World Cup in 2008, Kohli was fast-tracked into the Indian team as he made his debut against Sri Lanka in Dambulla that year. The rest is history.
Kohli has been one of the most consistent run-scorers of his time across all formats. He has made run chases look easy, and has scored runs in and against every country so far.
Kohli broke records for the fastest man to reach 8000, 9000, 10000, 11000 and 12000 runs in ODI Cricket. The talismanic scorer has smashed many other records and is a genuine threat to Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries.
Despite going through a lean patch with the bat in the last few years, Kohli remains one of the best batters in the world. He has over 23000 international runs in 463 games, including 70 hundreds.
Fans from all parts of the globe came together to shower praise on 'King Kohli', as he is popularly known. Here are some of the reactions:
"14 years ago, it all started and it's been an honor" - Virat Kohli shares Instagram reel
Kohli, who made his debut at 19, took a trip down memory lane on completing 14 years in international cricket.
He took to Instagram to share a short clip comprising iconic moments from his career on Thursday.
"14 years ago, it all started and it's been an honor 🇮🇳," Kohli captioned the video.
Virat Kohli was last seen in action against England in July. He was rested for the series against West Indies and Zimbabwe and will return to action in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.