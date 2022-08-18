Create

"The man who changed definition of consistency" - Twiteratti react as Virat Kohli completes 14 years in international cricket

Virat Kohli made his international debut against Sri Lanka in Dambulla.
Ankush Das
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 18, 2022 11:03 AM IST

August 18 marks the 14th anniversary of the date when Virat Kohli first stepped into the international arena as a professional cricketer in the senior set-up.

After leading India in the U19 World Cup in 2008, Kohli was fast-tracked into the Indian team as he made his debut against Sri Lanka in Dambulla that year. The rest is history.

Kohli has been one of the most consistent run-scorers of his time across all formats. He has made run chases look easy, and has scored runs in and against every country so far.

Kohli broke records for the fastest man to reach 8000, 9000, 10000, 11000 and 12000 runs in ODI Cricket. The talismanic scorer has smashed many other records and is a genuine threat to Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries.

Despite going through a lean patch with the bat in the last few years, Kohli remains one of the best batters in the world. He has over 23000 international runs in 463 games, including 70 hundreds.

Fans from all parts of the globe came together to shower praise on 'King Kohli', as he is popularly known. Here are some of the reactions:

It's being 14 years of these glorious cover drives from one and only the greatest batsmen of this generation Virat Kohli. 🤍 treat to watch them... So delightful https://t.co/jW8NRiiWhg
Best batting average in multinational events { min 10 matches }[ Avg ]•World cup : symonds [ 103 ]•ICC CT : #ViratKohli𓃵 [ 88.16 ]•T20WC : #ViratKohli𓃵 [ 76.81 ]•Asia cup : #ViratKohli𓃵 [ 63.83 ]OTD in 2008 Virat kohli 🐐 made his intl debut #14YrsOfKingKohliEra https://t.co/MKwHFOgz4P
14 marvelous years of Virat Kohli !!#14YrsOfKingKohliEra https://t.co/GmQ48BEyBI
On this day in 2008 - Virat Kohli debut in international cricket and became one of the greatest batsman in the world and india s best test captain.since 2008 he has:Most Int'l runs.Most ODI runs.Most T20I runs.2nd Most Test runs.Most 100s.Most 200s.#14YearsOfKingKohliEra https://t.co/HMsNkzJqq9
#OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣8️⃣, @imVkohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Dambulla. 🙌1️⃣4️⃣ years of milestones, records and absolute brilliance. 🔥#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #TeamIndia #14YearsofViratKohli https://t.co/SblZivpWPp
Virat Kohli is Chearing for Better Batsman than Him..👑#14yrsOfKingKohliEra 🐐@imVkohli | #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/hnOtDZ8dCy
The Day when Virat Kohli totally arrived in world cricket. #14YearsOfKingKohliErahttps://t.co/4AmeEQcgOf
On this day in 2008 "Virat kohli" made his international debut and became "King Kohli". that's it that's the tweet. @imVkohli 👑𓃵#14YearsOfKingKohliEra #KingKohli https://t.co/YiQmUMerHo
Virat Kohli on this day in 2008 made his debut and the rest is history. One of the greatest ever to represent the blue jersey, the pride of team India with some of the unbelievable records. Over 23,000 runs with 70 centuries, peak dominance by one man known as King Kohli. https://t.co/jPvoEeemUW
14 years of Virat Kohli 💥A small tribute video 🎞️#ViratKohli𓃵 #14YrsOfKingKohliEra #14yearsofviratkohli@imVkohli https://t.co/cxQjUuUcwz
On this day in 2008, Virat Kohli made his international debut 🤩 https://t.co/tuJEZyOWjE
Today in 2008Virat Kohli made his Intl Debut 💙14 Years463 Matches517 Innings74 Notouts23726 Runs254* HS53.55 Avg30198 balls Faced7 200s14 150s70 100s122 50s2368 4s242 6s8 Wickets284 Catches135 Wins as Cap57 M.O.M Awards19 M.O.S Awards(1/2) https://t.co/yLPhf87Y0W
14 Glorious Year full of dominance. The story of a young aggressive boy transforming into King of cricketing world.Inspired many nd also inspiring generations to come. The man who changed definition of consistency.👑😌🙇🏻‍♂️#14YrsOfKingKohliEra #ViratKohli𓃵 @imVkohli #BigFanofYou https://t.co/3HgjuvqACW
Virat Kohli completed 14 years in international cricket and out of those 14 he ruled for an entire decade. No one can match his legacy and aura. Blessed to have followed his career from his U19 days. A true champion in every sense. #14YrsOfKingKohliEra#ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/RGo6i4eu5b
#14YrsOfKingKohliEra14yrs of- THE KING- THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME - THE RUN MACHINE- THE CHASE MASTER- THE LEADER- THE RECORD BREAKER@imVkohli 🔥 🛐#ViratKohli𓃵 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/tE2hNVLmb5
14 YEARS OF VIRAT KOHLI.@imVkohli🐐👑...#14YrsOfKingKohliEra https://t.co/HmvB6bobmU
Virat Kohli on this day in 2008 made his debut and the rest is history. One of the greatest ever to represent the blue jersey, the pride of team India with some of the unbelievable records. Over 23+k runs with 70 centuries, Goat @imVkohli #14YearsOfKingKohliEra https://t.co/3j60Nbp9u1
14 years ago Virat Kohli scored his first run for India, on this day in 2008 https://t.co/sIgcpdMtMO
Today in 2008 - Virat Kohli debut in international cricket - A new Era had started from this day, it's "Virat Kohli Era". Today Greatest player of this Generation made his debut, An emotions had debuted. Almost every batting record belongs to Kohli - LEGEND.#14YearsOfKingKohliEra https://t.co/y6p8uh9dxU
14 years of happiness 👑❤️@mufaddal_vohra @imVkohli https://t.co/sDJUOu9KIn
14 Incredible Years! King Kohli 👑 ❤️You've made us proud 🐐23,726 runs!70 centuries!122 fifties!7 double hundreds!52.44 average!On 28th August, Virat Kohli will play his 100th T20I. #14YearsOfKingKohliEra #14YearsOfViratKohli @imVkohli https://t.co/JicVrgmhTi
14 Years Of Dominance👑🔥Unbeatable Stardom🛐#14YrsOfKingKohliEra@imVkohli #ViratKohli𓃵 @TrendVirat https://t.co/Q4WOJ9nIuW
The man who is keeping cricket alive!🤍🤍#ViratKohli #14YrsOfKingKohliEra https://t.co/aQyC8q4LbW

"14 years ago, it all started and it's been an honor" - Virat Kohli shares Instagram reel

Kohli, who made his debut at 19, took a trip down memory lane on completing 14 years in international cricket.

He took to Instagram to share a short clip comprising iconic moments from his career on Thursday.

"14 years ago, it all started and it's been an honor 🇮🇳," Kohli captioned the video.

Virat Kohli was last seen in action against England in July. He was rested for the series against West Indies and Zimbabwe and will return to action in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

