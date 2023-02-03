"The man that changed Indian cricket forever" - Fans react as Joginder Sharma announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

Joginder Sharma announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Friday, January 3. The 39-year-old is fondly remembered for his last-over heroics during the second innings of the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007 final against arch-rivals Pakistan, which India won by five runs. He, however, has played only four T20Is and as many ODIs for Team India.

Conveying his decision, Sharma wrote on Twitter:

“Today, with immense gratitude and humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket. My journey from 2002-2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honor representing India at the highest level of sport.”

With the rise of league cricket worldwide, Joginder confirmed that he is looking for new opportunities:

“I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environment.”

He continued:

“I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life.”

Joginder Sharma 🇮🇳 @MJoginderSharma Announced retirement from cricket Thanks to each and everyone for your love and support Announced retirement from cricket Thanks to each and everyone for your love and support 🙏❤️👍👍 https://t.co/A2G9JJd515

Fans thanked Joginder Sharma for his match-winning over against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20WC 2007 final.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

...... @Brahman_Kuldip

The Hero of 2007 t20 world cup victory @MJoginderSharma Happy Retirement sirThe Hero of 2007 t20 world cup victory @MJoginderSharma Happy Retirement sir 🙏❤️The Hero of 2007 t20 world cup victory

Sagar Kabir @Sagar_Kabir10 🤟

HAPPY RETIREMENT @MJoginderSharma THANK YOU SIR FOR ALL THE MEMORIESHAPPY RETIREMENT @MJoginderSharma THANK YOU SIR FOR ALL THE MEMORIES ❤️🤟HAPPY RETIREMENT 👏👏

Prakhar Srivastava @ps21369 . Your final over of T20WC shall forever be remembered. Best wishes for the second innings @MJoginderSharma Thank you for your service, King. Your final over of T20WC shall forever be remembered. Best wishes for the second innings @MJoginderSharma Thank you for your service, King 👑. Your final over of T20WC shall forever be remembered. Best wishes for the second innings ❤️😊

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #JoginderSharma Joginder Sharma and that final over - etched in eternal cricketing folklore. Happy retirement champ! So much respect for a man who serves the country in a different capacity. Was at it even during the peak of the pandemic Joginder Sharma and that final over - etched in eternal cricketing folklore. Happy retirement champ! So much respect for a man who serves the country in a different capacity. Was at it even during the peak of the pandemic 🙏 #JoginderSharma

Archith @UtdArc Joginder Sharma. The man, that changed Indian cricket forever. Unknowingly or knowingly, unintentionally or intentionally.



Thanks for that over, Jogi saab. You will be an immortal in Indian cricket annals. Joginder Sharma. The man, that changed Indian cricket forever. Unknowingly or knowingly, unintentionally or intentionally. Thanks for that over, Jogi saab. You will be an immortal in Indian cricket annals.

Shakti Man 💥 @IamShaktiMann @CricCrazyJohns He saved our tears in the final. He is the man for why we have T20 worldcup. Dhoni were brave to give him last over & Joginder Sharma pulled out one of brilliant last over in WC history. Kudos & thank you @CricCrazyJohns He saved our tears in the final. He is the man for why we have T20 worldcup. Dhoni were brave to give him last over & Joginder Sharma pulled out one of brilliant last over in WC history. Kudos & thank you ❤👏

A look back at Joginder Sharma’s match-winning delivery in T20 World Cup

With 13 runs needed off the last over, captain MS Dhoni surprised everyone by giving the ball to Joginder Sharma in the 2007 T20 World Cup final. That came despite Harbhajan Singh having an over left during the summit clash.

The seamer started the over with a wide. Pakistan batter Misbah-ul-Haq then hit him for a six off the second ball. The batter tried to scoop the next delivery over the short fine leg region, only to find Sreesanth take the catch. The Men in Blue won the game to lift their maiden T20WC trophy.

Speaking post-match, Dhoni explained why Joginder was preferred ahead of Harbhajan for the last over:

“Bhajji was not 100% sure of getting yorkers in the death. I thought I should throw the ball to someone who really wants to well in international cricket. Jogi did a really good job."

The Haryana-based bowler last played for Gujarat Giants in Legends League Cricket (LLC).

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : 0 votes