"The man who has so many shirts, but can never seem to locate one." - Imari Du Plessis, Virat Kohli lead wishes for Faf on 38th birthday

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is celebrating his 38th birthday on Wednesday (July 13). The veteran batter, who was last seen in action during IPL 2022, is currently holidaying with his wife.
Du Plessis is one of the most celebrated Proteas cricketers. He has led the nation from the front across formats and has taken the sport to newer heights in his country. His best has come in ODIs where he averages 47.47, which includes 12 centuries and 35 fifties.
Many cricketers and ardent fans took to social media to wish the Proteas legend a happy birthday.
Virat Kohli, who shared the dressing room with him at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), took to his Instagram story to wish his teammate on this auspicious day.
He wrote:
"Wishing you great grace, health & peace. Now and always. Happy birthday brother."
Robin Uthappa, who was teammates with du Plessis in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), took to Twitter to wish the latter on his birthday, writing:
"Sending warm birthday wishes to my brother @faf1307🤗 Wish you the best always. Have a great year ahead. Lots of love!"
Faf's wife Imari du Plessis penned a heartfelt note on Instagram for the celebrated cricketer:
"My Love. The man who has so many shirts, but can never seem to locate one. You have those things that are endearing about you… like a ‘day’ perfume and a ‘night’ perfume or the way you can make any conversation flirty - *blush, blush* or that you can never just be still."
She added:
"On a serious note though when I think of the many birthdays together - here is what I think is the most amazing quality about you - Your ability to see potential within others and your talent at drawing it out. I am who I am, because of how you saw me.
"You are an optimist and I thank my lucky stars every day. May the Lord bless you and keep you, make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you. May the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace. Happy Birthday @fafdup."
Here are some other birthday wishes for Faf du Plessis:
"I would like to see those experienced players in the side" - Morne Morkel backs du Plessis' inclusion in T20 World Cup squad
Former South African pacer Morne Morkel, meanwhile, has urged selectors to include veteran batter Faf du Plessis in the Proteas' T20 World Cup squad.
While he last represented South Africa in the T20Is in 2020, the right-handed batter has been performing exceedingly well in franchise cricket. He had a spectacular run in IPL 2022, scoring 468 runs and leading the team from the front.
Speaking on ICC Digital last week, Morkel said:
"You want all your big-name players to play and Faf is still playing well at the age of 37. He is still playing well, moving well in the field and he has done exceptionally well for RCB (in the IPL). I would like to see those experienced players in the side.
"That is up to them (Cricket South Africa) to work out, but I am definitely a big fan of it."
Du Plessis, who has 1528 runs in 50 T20Is, will undoubtedly strengthen South Africa's batting line-up ahead of the marquee event.
It remains to be seen if the selectors will pick the former skipper as they chase the elusive title later this year in Australia.