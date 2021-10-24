"The Man, The Myth, The Legend" - Twitterati heaps praise on Virat Kohli for scoring a pivotal fifty against Pakistan

Team India skipper Virat Kohli saved the day for his side against Pakistan after the team's top order failed. Due to his responsible knock, India managed to get a respectable score of 151/7 in the end.
Pakistan's ace swing bowler Shaheen Afridi(3/31) wreaked havoc and played a starring role in the first innings to contain India to an average total.
Earlier, Pakistan got off to a dream start as Shaheen Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma for a golden duck with a beautiful delivery. The young left-arm seamer then cleaned up KL Rahul with another impressive ball to leave India reeling at 6/2 after 2.1 overs.
Suryakumar Yadav played a couple of attacking shots and looked promising, but he also perished quickly. Rishabh Pant(39) then played a crucial knock in the middle order and put on a useful stand with skipper Virat Kohli(57) in the middle overs.
Fans took notice of the action in the first innings and took to Twitter to heap praise on Virat Kohli for playing a crucial knock when the team needed him. They also appreciated Rishabh Pant's enterprising innings, as it gave some impetus to India in the middle overs.
Here are some of the best reactions:
I don't think I will be bowling in this game: Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya recently confirmed that he would not be bowling in the match against Pakistan. Pandya revealed that he would commence bowling only when the doctors cleared him and remained hopeful of starting to bowl at some stage in the current World Cup.
Speaking to the broadcast before the match began, Hardik Pandya said:
"My back is quite good - I don't think I will be bowling in this game. I am managing it well but I would like to bowl at some point of time during the tournament. Hopefully sometime around the knockouts. I will take the call as well but I respect the calls made by the medical professionals - they will tell me the right time I can resume bowling."
He added:
Also Read
"It's not easy but I personally make sure that I don't get too hyped by the situation. My friends, relatives and family don't create the hype that is out there. I try to stay away from social media for such games since you tend to get excited by the hype around. At the end of the day, we need to tick all the right boxes and follow the right processes to win the game."
India got to a decent total after a fighting display from Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. If dew doesn't play a major role, it will be an interesting chase to watch for the fans.