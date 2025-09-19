"The match on the 21st is more important" - Aakash Chopra suggests 2 changes in India's playing 11 for IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has suggested two changes in the Men in Blue's playing XI for their Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman. He opined that Jasprit Bumrah can be rested for the inconsequential game, considering that the Super Fours clash against Pakistan on Sunday (September 21) is more important.

India will face Oman in their final Group A game in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. Suryakumar Yadav and company played the same XI in their previous two group-phase wins against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener urged the defending champions to play Arshdeep Singh in place of Bumrah, highlighting the significance of their opening Super Fours clash two days later.

"What should be the changes in the XI? It's a legit question because if you don't make changes against this team, you won't be able to make changes at all. One big change is simple. There is no gain in playing Jasprit Bumrah now," Chopra said (2:45).

"Let him rest, although let's be honest, five days have elapsed from the 14th to the 19th, so he has rested a lot. However, there are back-to-back matches now. There are matches on the 19th and the 21st, and the match on the 21st is more important. So you can rest Bumrah in this match. Play Arshdeep in this match," he added.

Aakash Chopra also noted that Jasprit Bumrah has been used differently in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, with the seamer bowling three overs in the powerplay. He opined that two overs of the potent pacer should be kept for the death in the next game he plays.

"Can India think about resting Hardik Pandya?" - Aakash Chopra on the other potential change in India's XI for IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 clash

Hardik Pandya has played the second seamer's role for India in the Asia Cup 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra wondered whether India can rest Hardik Pandya as well for their Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman.

"Secondly, since this match is in Abu Dhabi, and there is a little extra bounce and more help for fast bowlers there, can India think about resting Hardik Pandya? We are getting Hardik Pandya to bowl and his batting shouldn't come. You will be able to finish it with Shivam Dube. Even Sanju Samson hasn't got batting thus far," he said (3:50).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Harshit Rana can play as the second specialist seamer in such a scenario.

"So let's rest Hardik, and play Arshdeep and Harshit Rana. They will be our two pacers. So Arshdeep in place of Bumrah and Harshit Rana in place of Hardik Pandya. It won't make much difference," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the result of Friday's game won't impact India's qualification for the Super Fours or their schedule for that stage. He predicted a one-sided win for India against Oman even if they rest Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and play Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

