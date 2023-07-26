“The memories and experiences will be there with me forever” - Arzan Nagwaswalla recalls WTC final stint with Team India

Arzan Nagwaswalla's hard work in domestic cricket for Gujarat paid off when he received a dream call-up as a standby player in the Indian team for the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Although the left-arm pacer didn't get an opportunity, he got to share the dressing room and practice sessions with some greats of Indian cricket. That experience arguably gave Nagwaswalla the confidence and the understanding of what changes he needs to make to his game to rise to the top.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Arzan Nagwaswalla opened up on his experience with the Indian team at the WTC final. He said:

"The memories and experiences from that tour would be there with me forever. It was a great experience as we practiced with the whole team and that gave me a lot of confidence in myself. I was motivated to replicate that experience in the Gujarat team and there were a lot of learnings too."

Arzan Nagwaswalla on advice given by senior Indian seamers

Arzan Nagwaswalla also got an opportunity to rub shoulders with star bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. He learned about how these pacers hunt in packs and how they plan the dismissals for a particular batter by setting him up with their consistent line and length.

On this, Nagwaswalla stated:

"I used to discuss and take advice from the senior bowlers on how to dismiss the batters in the nets and what should I add to my repertoire to get better. Overall everyone guided me really well and they knew the kind of phase I was at that time. They told me to back my strengths and were very approachable. You could ask them your doubts and they would answer them then and there and that was a good thing about them."

With 97 wickets already in just 25 first-class matches, one can understand why Arzan Nagwaswalla had caught the eye of the selectors to travel with the Indian team.