'The money lies in India, India controls world cricket now- Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is controlling world cricket and that no one in the world would dare to go against the Indian board.

Imran Khan was asked to comment about the ECB abandoning their tour of Pakistan during a recent interaction with Middle East Eye.

Khan said,

"Money is a big player now. I For the players, as well as for the cricket boards. The money lies in India, so basically, India controls world cricket now,"

"I mean, they do, whatever they say goes. No one would dare do that to India because they know that the sums involved, India can sort of produce much more money," he added.

Pakistan Cricket was dealt a dual body blow last month when the New Zealand and England Cricket Board called-off their respective white-ball tours of the Asian nation.

New Zealand suspended their tour on the morning of the first ODI citing security concerns. Following the decision by NZC, the ECB proceeded to follow suit.

In a statement released by the ECB, they said,

"we understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB, who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country.”

The Eoin Morgan-led unit was supposed to tour Pakistan for two T20Is on October 14 & 15. The Women's team was also scheduled to play three ODIs on October 17, 19 and 21.

'I think England let itself down'- Imran Khan

Further reacting to the ECB's decision to abandon the tour, PM Imran Khan said that England had let itself down.

The former Pakistan skipper reckoned there was still a feeling of entitlement in England cricket as far as touring the less financially stable nations are concerned.

He said,

Also Read

"I think England let itself down. I think that there is still this feeling in England that they do a great favour to play with countries like Pakistan," he added. "One of the reasons is that, obviously, the money."

Imran Khan's reaction came hot on the heels of PCB chairman Ramiz Raja's comments, where the former cricketer-turned commentator urged the country's cricket board to become financially stable.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar