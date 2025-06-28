“The officials, nothing ever happens to them” - Roston Chase’s scathing attack on umpires after losing WI vs AUS 2025 1st Test

West Indies Test captain Roston Chase called out the contentious decision-making by the match officials throughout the first Test against Australia at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The Men in Maroon were at the wrong end of several dicey calls during crucial junctures of the series opener, which they lost by 159 runs.

Ad

West Indies head coach Darren Sammy had staged a conversation with match referee Javagal Srinath after Day 2 to address the multiple DRS calls that went against them. The former player went so far as to call out third umpire Adrian Holdstock for being biased against them.

The skipper himself was at the receiving end of a controversial dismissal, when he was trapped LBW for 44 in the first innings. There was a prospect of an inside edge, which was overruled. At that juncture, the West Indies were placed at 139-5 in response to Australia's 180, but the dismissal triggered a collapse, resulting in only a 10-run lead for the hosts.

Ad

Trending

In the same innings, top-scorer Shai Hope was caught behind off Beau Webster's bowling, which wicket-keeper Alex Carey had seemingly grassed. However, the decision went in favor of the Australians.

An outraged Roston Chase demanded accountability for such decisions by the match officials, outlining that there is too much leniency at the moment.

"This game is a frustrating one for me and for the team because we bowled out Australia for a relatively low score. We were very happy with that. But then there were so many questionable calls in the game and none of them went our way. I mean, as a player, you're out there, you're giving your all, you're fighting. And then nothing is going your way," Chase said after the first Test (via ESPN Cricinfo).

Ad

"It's clear to see anyone would feel bad or feel hurt about those decisions. You're out there playing to win, giving it your all and it seems like everyone is against you. It's frustrating because as players, when we mess up, when we get out of line, we're penalised harshly. But the officials, nothing ever happens to them. They just have a wrong decision or questionable decision and life just goes on," the West Indies captain added.

Ad

Chasing 301 for a win, the Men in Maroon were skittled out for 141 in the fourth innings, courtesy of Josh Hazlewood's five-wicket haul.

"In some games, there's a lot of 50-50 calls" - Pat Cummins' response to Roston Chase's comments in WI vs AUS 2025 1st Test

Australia, on the other hand, also had a few calls go against them in the Test match. Pat Cummins felt that Roston Chase got a reprieve early on Day 2 following an LBW appeal. However, the skipper asserted that the Men in Yellow have no complaints regarding the officiating, branding the decisions as '50-50' calls,

Ad

"We appeal [and] if we think it's close, use DRS and leave the rest up to the umpires," he said. "In some games, there's a lot of 50-50 calls. Today we missed a few 50-50 calls that went against us. I think it's cricket. I think it all balances itself out," Cummins said after claiming a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Roston Chase-led side will face Australia in the second Test in Grenada from Thursday, July 3, onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️