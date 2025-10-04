"The one who actually won you the final" - Kris Srikkanth's brutal take on Team India star's exclusion from ODI squad for AUS vs IND 2025 series

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth lambasted the selectors for excluding star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja from the ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. The 36-year-old was at his miserly best in India's most recent ODI tournament - the 2025 Champions Trophy.Jadeja bowled a pivotal spell of 1/30 in his 10 overs in the final against New Zealand. Yet, India could only find a place for three spinners, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav, in the ODI squad.Talking about Jadeja's shocking exclusion from the Australian ODIs on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said (9:18):&quot;This is absolutely unfair. Jadeja was the one who actually won you the final. How are you considering Ravindra Jadeja as just a left-arm spinner? He is an all-rounder. They are just making up reasons. How can you drop Ravindra Jadeja? He just blasted a century yesterday. You have picked Dhruv Jurel only because he scored a century yesterday against this horrible West Indies. Jadeja performed in England, and has consistently done well as an all-rounder.&quot;The former Indian captain also blasted the management for dropping Varun Chakaravarthy from the ODI squad, saying:&quot;These two just won you the Champions Trophy. Everyone was praising Varun Chakravarthy and he even picked up a five-wicket haul. How can you drop Varun Chakravarthy? He has bowled unbelievably well. We were discussing during the Champions Trophy if Varun Chakravarthy might be the best white-ball spinner in the world. It's very, very unfair on Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy. This is all just adjustments done by the selectors.&quot;Varun picked up nine wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy at an average of 15.11 and an economy of 4.53, playing a key role in India's wins over Australia and New Zealand in the semi-final and final.&quot;You are picking Dhruv Jurel based on his century yesterday&quot; - Kris SrikkanthKris Srikkanth questioned wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel's sudden inclusion in the ODI squad for the Australian series. The 24-year-old has never played an ODI for India, but scored a brilliant century in the first Test against the West Indies a day before the squad announcement.&quot;For three ODIs, why even have a second wicketkeeper? You are picking Dhruv Jurel based on his century yesterday. Yes, it was a superb knock and I really liked his shots. And he bats courageously as well. I am surprised they didn't drop KL Rahul. Given half a chance, they ould have dropped him also,&quot; said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).The three-match ODI series between India and Australia will begin in Perth on October 19.