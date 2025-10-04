"The one who actually won you the final" - Kris Srikkanth's brutal take on Team India star's exclusion from ODI squad for AUS vs IND 2025 series

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 04, 2025 23:01 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
India made several changes to the side that triumphed in the Champions Trophy earlier this year [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth lambasted the selectors for excluding star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja from the ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. The 36-year-old was at his miserly best in India's most recent ODI tournament - the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Jadeja bowled a pivotal spell of 1/30 in his 10 overs in the final against New Zealand. Yet, India could only find a place for three spinners, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav, in the ODI squad.

Talking about Jadeja's shocking exclusion from the Australian ODIs on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said (9:18):

"This is absolutely unfair. Jadeja was the one who actually won you the final. How are you considering Ravindra Jadeja as just a left-arm spinner? He is an all-rounder. They are just making up reasons. How can you drop Ravindra Jadeja? He just blasted a century yesterday. You have picked Dhruv Jurel only because he scored a century yesterday against this horrible West Indies. Jadeja performed in England, and has consistently done well as an all-rounder."
The former Indian captain also blasted the management for dropping Varun Chakaravarthy from the ODI squad, saying:

"These two just won you the Champions Trophy. Everyone was praising Varun Chakravarthy and he even picked up a five-wicket haul. How can you drop Varun Chakravarthy? He has bowled unbelievably well. We were discussing during the Champions Trophy if Varun Chakravarthy might be the best white-ball spinner in the world. It's very, very unfair on Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy. This is all just adjustments done by the selectors."
Varun picked up nine wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy at an average of 15.11 and an economy of 4.53, playing a key role in India's wins over Australia and New Zealand in the semi-final and final.

"You are picking Dhruv Jurel based on his century yesterday" - Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth questioned wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel's sudden inclusion in the ODI squad for the Australian series. The 24-year-old has never played an ODI for India, but scored a brilliant century in the first Test against the West Indies a day before the squad announcement.

"For three ODIs, why even have a second wicketkeeper? You are picking Dhruv Jurel based on his century yesterday. Yes, it was a superb knock and I really liked his shots. And he bats courageously as well. I am surprised they didn't drop KL Rahul. Given half a chance, they ould have dropped him also," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia will begin in Perth on October 19.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
