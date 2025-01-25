"The one man show", "Just one man army"- Fans laud Shubman Gill for scoring 102 while batting with tailenders in Ranji Trophy 2025 match

Punjab captain Shubman Gill scored a magnificent century for his state team in their recently-concluded Ranji Trophy 2024-2025 match against Karnataka. In the second innings where Punjab managed only 213 runs, Gill fought like a lone warrior, scoring 102 runs.

The right-hander returned to Ranji Trophy for the first time since 2022. Although the Punjab skipper failed to make his presence felt in the first innings, he bounced back with a century in the second innings.

Opening the batting for Punjab, Shubman Gill scored 102 off 171 balls. None of the other batters even touched the 30-run mark, while four out of the team's top eight batters got out in single digits. At one stage, the team's score was 84/6.

The captain joined hands with lower-order batters Mayank Markande and Sukhdeep Bajwa to help Punjab finish with 213 runs eventually.

Praising Gill for his knock, a popular X user wrote:

"The one man show for Punjab at the Chinnaswamy Stadium."

Another X user pointed out how this century was much-needed for Gill after his disappointing show in the series against Australia.

"To everyone who was doubting Gill in ODIs by using current form agendas. Gill has buried you all with a quality 100 in Ranji Trophy. When his team was struggling & he had no one but tailenders with him," the X user wrote.

"He is preparing well for Champions Trophy" - Fans delighted to see Shubman Gill back in form

The BCCI recently appointed Gill as the new captain in ODI format. An X user was delighted to see the Punjab star back in form as he wrote:

"HUNDRED FOR CAPTAIN SHUBMAN GILL...!!!! A terrific knock from Gill when there was no support from any Punjab batter, a One man show at Chinnaswamy, He is preparing well for Champions Trophy."

Another X user shared a video of Gill completing his century at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and wrote:

"Shubman Gill has scored a century with zero support. Just One Man Army."

A Gujarat Titans fan was excited to see his team's captain back in form as well. He opined that the Punjab team's scorecard will highlight Gill's class.

"The Iconic Scorecard The Scorecard which define the Class of Shubman Gill," the GT fan wrote on X.

Despite Gill's ton, Punjab lost the match by an inning and 207 runs. Punjab had been bowled out for 55 in the first innings. Karnataka scored 475 in response and then dismissed Punjab for 213 in the second innings.

