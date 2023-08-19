"The opposition knows him inside out" - Greg Chappel's advice to Virat Kohli ahead of the 2023 World Cup

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell feels Virat Kohli needs to keep things simple and focus on the basics to have a successful 2023 World Cup. Having played international cricket for 15 years, Kohli's game will be known to the opposition, according to Chappell.

The former Indian head coach suggested Kohli be mentally fresh for the 2023 ODI World Cup. He has full faith that the star Indian batter will prepare well for the showpiece event.

Here's what Chappell told RevSportz about Kohli:

“Virat is in that stage of his career where the opposition knows him inside out and he knows how hard it is to score runs at that level. It requires a special effort to score runs, and for that, you need to decompress yourself and just keep it simple. Virat also needs to go into these games mentally fresh and he knows what he needs to do. He has always prepared himself well. If He can achieve that, he will have a very good tournament."

Greg Chappell on Virat Kohli's sensational T20 World Cup knock against Pakistan

Giving an example of what Virat Kohli is capable of when mentally fresh, Greg Chappell spoke about the Indian batter's sensational 82* against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. He was amazed to see how Kohli dominated Pakistan with basic cricketing shots.

On this, Chappell stated:

"The way he played against Pakistan in T20 WC 2022 was the perfect exhibition of batting at that level. What I liked about it was that it was basic cricket. He played basically every ball on its merit and did to the bowlers what he wanted to do. He was the man in charge. It was a batting masterclass by the master himself."

It goes without saying that India's hopes of winning the World Cup will depend a lot on Kohli's performances.