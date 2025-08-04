“The outcome would have been different” - Former cricketer’s massive claim on Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 04, 2025 10:52 IST
BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY TEST: DEC 29 NRMA Insurance Boxing Day Test - Source: Getty
The duo helped India draw their last Test series in England in 2021/22 [Credit: Getty]

Former England cricketer David Lloyd believes India have missed the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma despite their impressive showing in the ongoing Test series in England. The visitors have competed on level terms with the English side despite being on the brink of a 1-3 series defeat.

The hosts lead the series 2-1 and are currently placed at 339/6 in their run chase of 374 in the series finale at the Oval with a day remaining. Meanwhile, Kohli and Rohit shocked the cricketing world by announcing their Test retirements a month before the UK tour.

It led to India appointing Shubman Gill as their new Test captain in the build-up to the all-important England series.

Talking about where the absence of Kohli and Rohit has hurt India, Lloyd wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

"India have been very impressive over the series, but they haven’t won the main moments. If Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli were playing, I think the outcome would have been different. Certain players sniff out the main moments and are proactive rather than reactive. Ben Stokes is fabulous at that. India will be scratching their heads thinking how on earth they could lose this 3-1."
Most former players and fans have claimed that Team India has won more sessions than England in the series despite the scoreline.

"The break came at the right time for England" - David Lloyd

David Lloyd believes the end of Day 4 of the ongoing fifth Test at the Oval due to bad light came at the ideal time for England. The hosts were cruising at 301/3 in their run chase of 374 on the fourth day before a sudden collapse ensued.

England lost their next three wickets for 36 runs to be reduced to 337/6, with a further 37 runs required. They eventually moved to 339/6 when bad light ended play for the day.

"The break came at the right time for England because India were throwing the kitchen sink at it and all of a sudden, the scoreboard stopped moving. India need to be right on it because the ball is swinging. And just to add to the drama, the new ball is due in a few overs. Will India take it? What drama, what theatre," said Lloyd.

Should England complete the run-chase successfully, it will be India's fourth Test series defeat in their last five UK tours.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
bell-icon Manage notifications