“The panic is setting in” - Ben Stokes sledges Indian batters before breaking crucial stand on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

England captain Ben Stokes led by example on Day 3 of the third Test against India at Lord’s on Friday, July 12. He produced a direct hit to run out Rishabh Pant before breaking yet another crucial stand for the tourists by dismissing Nitish Kumar Reddy. The 34-year-old was actively involved in the game, sledgedging Indian batters Ravindra Jadeja and Reddy before removing the latter for 30 (91) to break a 70-run stand for the sixth wicket between the two batters.

In a video shared by Star Sports on X, Ben Stokes repeatedly said:

“The panic is setting in, boys! Little panic aee lads”

Watch the video below:

The ploy worked in England's favor as Ben Stokes removed Nitish Kumar Reddy, caught behind by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith after a few overs.

Ben Stokes-led England fight back against India on Day 3 of the Lord's Test

Ben Stokes-led England fought back against India with crucial wickets of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant following their marathon 141-run partnership for the fourth wicket on Day 3 of the third Test. Apart from Reddy’s scalp, Stokes produced a stunning throw to get rid of Pant, while Shoaib Bashir removed KL Rahul caught behind in the slip following his century. Later, the spinner copped a nasty blow to his finger while attempting Jadeja's straightforward catch.

At the time of writing, the tourists were 340/6 after 102 overs, with Jadeja (52 off 102) and Washington Sundar (5 off 21) at the crease. They are trailing by 47 runs in their first essay. Stokes has been the pick of the bowlers for England, bagging two wickets.

Earlier on Day 2, the hosts were bundled out for 387 in their first innings. Joe Root starred with the bat, scoring his 37th century. Meanwhile, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse chipped in with half-centuries. Jasprit Bumrah was the star with the ball for India, returning with a five-wicket haul. Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy took two apiece.

The five-match series is level at 1-1. England won the series opener by five wickets at Headingley before India staged a comeback with a 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live scores and updates here.

