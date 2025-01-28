“The pitch didn’t tell you to play reckless shots” - Former Pakistan cricketer’s brutal attack after historic defeat in PAK vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former Pakistan batter Ahmad Shahzad has slammed the side over their dismal performance in the loss to the West Indies by 120 runs in the second Test in Multan. It was the West Indies' first Test win in Pakistan in over 34 years.

After winning the opening Test of the two-match series by 127 runs at the same venue, the hosts were provided seemingly favorable spinner-friendly conditions. However, the Pakistan batters unraveled to be bowled out for 154 and 133 in the two innings. The result meant the series ended in a 1-1 tie.

Taking on his YouTube channel post-match, Shahzad lashed out at the Pakistan side by saying [quoted by CricketPakistan.com]:

"Pakistan cricket has reached a new low. This defeat is a clear indication of the lack of focus and preparation within the team. The pitch didn’t tell you to play reckless shots or edge the ball to the slips. It’s not about the conditions, it’s about the mindsets of the players."

After a winless run at home in Tests since February 2021, Pakistan finally defeated England in consecutive matches to win their home series at the end of last year by a 2-1 margin.

However, the recent Multan loss against the West Indies resulted in 10 defeats in their last 13 Tests.

"Need a system that prioritizes performance and consistency" - Ahmad Shahzad

Shan Masood has struggled since taking over as Pakistan's Test captain [Credit: Getty]

Ahmad Shahzad has criticized the leadership and system in place in Pakistan Cricket after their embarrassing home Test defeat to the West Indies.

Following the Multan defeat, Pakistan slipped to the bottom of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a win percentage of 27.98.

"We need a system that prioritizes performance and consistency, not popularity and social media following. You have three leaders on the field, and yet, no one seems to take charge. Leadership is about taking responsibility when things are tough, and right now, that is lacking. Without significant changes, we risk falling even further behind," said Shahzad [as per the aforementioned source].

Pakistan will now shift its focus to white-ball cricket, with the home tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa, starting February 8. The series will be the final preparation before the all-important 2025 Champions Trophy to be played at home, starting February 19.

