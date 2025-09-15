“The plan didn’t click in the end” - Former cricketer’s blunt criticism of India after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has admitted that India’s bowling plans fell short in the death overs during their Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan. The game took place on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In Pakistan’s innings, India leaked 37 runs in the final three overs. Jasprit Bumrah conceded 12 in the penultimate over, while Hardik Pandya went for 16 in the last, allowing the Men in Green to finish on 127/9 from their 20 overs.

Speaking to Sports Today, Harbhajan stressed the importance of persisting with three spinners and expressed confidence that Hardik would bounce back strongly in the upcoming matches. He said:

“I think this was one of those days where the plan didn’t click in the end. On such a wicket, you need to have three spinners. You can’t really have too many fast bowlers on a wicket like this because I don’t think they’re going to finish their quota. Having spinners in your unit will provide you wickets, not just dot balls.”

Trending

“I think this was one odd game where Hardik went for a couple of sixes at the end, but in the end, what matters is what your spinners did in the middle. It didn’t hurt you later, even if you went for 15-20 runs in the last two overs or so. So it’s okay. We need to address this. I mean, Hardik needs to address this, and I’m sure he’ll be back with a bang, take those important wickets, and bowl well at the death,” he added.

Chasing 128, India eased to a seven-wicket victory with 25 balls to spare. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls, striking five fours and a six.

“He was phenomenal today” - Harbhajan Singh lauds India’s unsung hero

In the same interaction, Harbhajan Singh praised Axar Patel, calling him an unsung hero. The left-arm spinner returned figures of 2/18 in four overs. The 45-year-old also lauded Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy, saying:

“Axar Patel has been an unsung hero. We don’t really talk about him, but he was phenomenal today as well, taking those two important wickets early on and putting the brakes on their runs. And of course, Kuldeep has been showing his mettle for many years now. On top of that, Varun Chakaravarthy is still a mystery for most of the batters in the international arena. It’s so good to have three different spinners who are doing the job and winning games for India.”

India will take on Oman in their final Group A game, scheduled for Friday, September 19, in Abu Dhabi.

