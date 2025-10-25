"The probability of losing 18 consecutive is 0.000381%" - Twitter reacts to India's never-ending misfortune at toss ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Team India skipper Shubman Gill was at the wrong end of the coin toss once again in the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bat first with the series already in the bag at 2-0.

The Men in Blue have now lost an unfathomable 18 consecutive tosses in ODIs, dating back to November 2023. Yet, India have won 10 out of their previous 17 games despite losing the toss, with one tie against Sri Lanka last year.

Indian captain Shubman Gill has endured his share of misfortune at the coin toss since becoming permanent skipper ahead of the England Test tour. The youngster has won only one out of 10 tosses, including six consecutive to start with, before winning the toss in the second Test of the recent home Test series against the West Indies.

Fans on X could not believe India's luck with the coin and reacted as follows:

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Probability dies a little every time an Indian captain comes for the toss.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan India have lost 18 consecutive toss in ODI cricket. The probability of losing 18 consecutive coin tosses is 0.000381%.

Valred Rodrigues @Valredr Another toss lost Gill you were supposed to be the chosen one !!

Fans continued sharing their views on India's lack of fortune with the coin toss, with one saying:

"Toss ho gaya ya RCB ka ipl trophy jeetne ka drought .. 18 loses in a row."

"Maybe they should get rid of the toss for India games," a fan posted.

"Imagine if Virat were the captain. He would have got trolled for even losing the toss," said a fan.

What happened when India last won the toss in an ODI?

Team India enjoyed an incredible day at the office when they last won the toss in an ODI way back in November 2023. With Rohit Sharma at the helm, the Men in Blue won the toss and elected to bat first in the crucial 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal in Mumbai.

Winning the toss proved crucial in the game as the hosts piled on a massive 397/4 in their 50 overs. The match is famously remembered for Virat Kohli becoming the first-ever batter to score 50 ODI centuries, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar's then-record 49 ODI tons.

Shreyas Iyer added a century of his own, while Gill scored a valuable 66-ball 80 to help India set the Kiwis a near-insurmountable target. However, New Zealand gave India all they could handle, finishing on 327 all out in 48.5 overs.

The result helped India qualify for the final, where they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Australia in Ahmedabad.

