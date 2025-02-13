"The question will come whether he is batting at the right number" - Aakash Chopra on Indian star's batting position after IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has praised KL Rahul for playing an attacking knock at No. 5 in the third ODI against England. However, he opined that Rahul might still lose the spot to Axar Patel in the 2025 Champions Trophy and questions would be asked if No. 6 is the right position for the wicketkeeper-batter.

Rahul scored 40 runs off 29 deliveries in India's 356-run total in the final ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. The hosts won the game by 142 runs to complete a 3-0 series whitewash.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that Rahul made the most of the opportunity to bat at No. 5 but will likely lose the spot to Axar Patel in the Champions Trophy.

"KL Rahul was finally sent at No. 5. The question was why he doesn't score runs at No. 6 as runs can be scored at that number as well. However, when you ask a player, he says it's about the confidence shown in him and the role he is assigned at a particular number," he said (11:35).

"You sent him once at No. 5 and he scored 40 runs off 29 balls. However, I feel the Indian team will still send Axar at No. 5. So KL Rahul will move to No. 6 and Hardik (Pandya) will be at No. 7. The question will come whether he (Rahul) is batting at the right number," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Indian team management could promote Hardik Pandya ahead of KL Rahul if the situation demands big hits. He added that the Karnataka player might not even get to bat at No. 6 in such a scenario.

"It means the story has ended" - Aakash Chopra on the choice between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for the 2025 Champions Trophy

KL Rahul struck three fours and a six during his 40-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Rishabh Pant was the only Indian squad member not to get a game in the ODI series against England.

"An interesting thing is that all the players who were picked in the Indian team in this series, from Yashasvi Jaiswal to Arshdeep Singh, everyone played matches. Only one player has not played and his name is Rishabh Pant, and he is part of the Champions Trophy. It means the story has ended. The book will be closed," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that KL Rahul would be India's preferred wicketkeeper-batter at the start of the Champions Trophy, even though he might not get to bat at No. 5.

"KL Rahul is only going to play for now. With KL Rahul scoring runs, it's certain that Rishabh Pant has no chance of playing at the moment, at least not in the first couple of games. However, he (Rahul) had the No. 5 position in this match but won't get it after this. I feel Axar only will go at No. 5," Chopra observed.

KL Rahul aggregated only 12 runs at No. 6 in the first two ODIs against England. Although he played an impressive knock at No. 5 in the final ODI, Rohit Sharma and company will likely bat Axar Patel ahead of him to have a left-hander in the middle.

