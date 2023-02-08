"The real threat from Australia is likely to be the pacers"- Sunil Gavaskar ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes Team India will need to be wary of Australia's pacers, particularly skipper Pat Cummins, ahead of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Nagpur on Wednesday.

There are reports of the hosts dishing out a rank-turner in Nagpur and many believe spinners will have a real impact. However, Gavaskar feels Australian pacers will need to do the bulk of the good work if they are to challenge India.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Sunil Gavaskar spoke about the impact Pat Cummins has had in the subcontinent. He said:

"If memory serves right, the first time he took a five-wicket haul was in the subcontinent (5/34 on debut vs Sri Lanka in Galle, August 2011). Being the top bowler that Lyon is, he will always be attacking and probing, but the real threat is likely to be the pacers. Cummins is a terrific bowler."

Sunil Gavaskar on why India are favorites

Sunil Gavaskar also opened up on who would be the favorites to lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He feels that although both teams are evenly matched on paper, India have an edge because they know the conditions well and will also have the support of the crowd.

Gavaskar feels these things lift the home team psychologically and that's the edge that India have over the Aussies. He stated:

"Both are superb teams and in cricket, you cannot predict. But, as always, the home side starts with an advantage with the crowd support, awareness of ground, weather and pitch conditions."

Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

