"The most selfless captain" - Fans laud Rohit Sharma for allowing Ishan Kishan to open with Shubman Gill in Asia Cup 2023 final

India captain Rohit Sharma allowed Ishan Kishan to open the batting in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka today (September 17). Generally, Sharma opens the batting with Shubman Gill, but since India were in a comfortable position before the start of the second innings with just a 51-run target, Sharma allowed Kishan to have some game time in the middle.

Ishan Kishan is India's backup opener in ODI cricket. However, in Asia Cup 2023, he only got to play in the middle-order. To ensure that Kishan is ready to perform as an opener as well if needed during the World Cup, Rohit Sharma sacrificed his opening spot for him.

Cricket fans on X lauded the Indian captain for his selflessness. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma set to win his 2nd Asia Cup trophy as captain

India topped the points table in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours round and secured a place in the final against Sri Lanka. Home team captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss at the R Premadasa Stadium and opted to bat first. The decision backfired as Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul helped the Indian team bowl their opponents out for just 50 runs.

Not a single Sri Lankan batter could get going in the middle as the entire lineup let the home fans down. Hardik Pandya supported Mohammed Siraj to perfection with a three-wicket haul.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the first innings, Siraj commented on his dream spell, saying:

"It is like a dream. The last time I played against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram, I took four wickets but did not get five. Today, I was just focussing on my lines and lengths and the wickets followed."

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have added 50 runs in six overs. India will soon win their second consecutive Asia Cup ODI title under Rohit Sharma's captaincy following their triumph in 2018.