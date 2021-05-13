"The sky is the limit"- Kraigg Brathwaite on West Indies moving 2 places in ICC Test rankings

Kraigg Brathwaite feels the 'sky is the limit' for the West Indies Test team following their jump by two places in the latest ICC Test rankings. West Indies recently leapfrogged Sri Lanka and South Africa to move into sixth spot. India, meanwhile, continue to be the no.1 Test side in the world.

West Indies have enjoyed some fruitful results since Kraigg Brathwaite took over the team's Test captaincy from Jason Holder. The Caribbean outfit won a Test series against Bangladesh away from home earlier this year, despite missing key personnel. Subsequently, they backed that up with a hard-fought drawn Test series against Sri Lanka at home.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was full of praise for his team after their improvement in the rankings. He suggested that there is a lot more to come from the current crop of players.

I’m very proud of the team jumping two places in the Test rankings. I think this is just the beginning of good things to come. As a group, it shows that we can climb up the ladder, and it’s just important for us to work hard and keep the belief and attitude to doing things right – in the preparation and the execution on the field. Once we continue to do the small things right and have the right attitude … because Test cricket is never easy… the sky is the limit,” Kraigg Brathwaite said in an interview with windiescricket.com

Kraig Brathwaite played a crucial role with the bat in West Indies' last home series against Sri Lanka. The West Indies captain scored 237 runs in two Tests at an average of just under 60 to help his team secure a draw in the two-match Test series.

Goal is to reach top 3 in all three formats - West Indies director of cricket Jimmy Adams

West Indies director of cricket Jimmy Adams has said that the team will look to reach the top three in all formats of the game.

"Firstly, we should recognise the efforts of the players and support staff on the ground, who have delivered results under pressure, and secondly to the large number of people working tirelessly in the background to support them in the face of multiple challenges. We continue to work hard towards our strategic goal of top 3 ranking across all formats,” said Adams, who played 54 Tests and 127 ODIs for West Indies.

West Indies are scheduled to host South Africa for a two-match Test series in June. Their next Test assignment will be against Pakistan in August.