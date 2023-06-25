"The starting point of India as a cricket superpower"- Twitterati reacts on 40th anniversary of Team India's first ODI World Cup victory 

Fans and members of the cricket fraternity reminisced about Team India's first ODI World Cup victory on its 40th anniversary. The Kapil Dev-led side beat West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup at the Lord's to become World Champions for the first time.

It is one of the most iconic and influential moments in Indian cricket history. After the monumental victory, the sport's popularity grew exponentially in India.

The star-studded West Indies side were favorites heading into the showpiece event, as they were the winners in the first two editions, 1975 and 1979. The Caribbean side managed to live up to the expectations by reaching the finals. Their opponents in the summit clash, Team India, were considered underdogs.

The Indian side, under then 24-year-old all-rounder Kapil Dev managed to beat the odds and reach the finals to set up a date with West Indies. The Caribbean skipper Clive Lloyd won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest.

Led by Andy Roberts, West Indies bowlers managed to bundle out Team India for 183 in 54.4 overs. Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes scalped two wickets apiece, while Roberts picked up three wickets. Opener Srikkanth (38) top-scored for the subcontinental side, while a couple of others chipped in with mini-contributions.

Mohinder Amarnath (3/12), Madan Lal (3/31), and Balwinder Sandhu (2/31) bowled wonderfully and skittled out West Indies for 140 in 52 overs. Sir Viv Richards (33 off 28 balls) looked in great touch until Kapil Dev's magnificent catch ended his stay at the crease. West Indies' batting unit crumbled after his departure and surrendered to a spirited Indian bowling attack.

On Sunday, Indian cricket fans recollected the iconic moment which occurred on June 25 in 1983. They reflected on the triumph and shared special posts on Twitter to commemorate it. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

A team of legends who defied expectations with their courage and conviction.



They did it first!A team of legends who defied expectations with their courage and conviction.Congratulations on #40Years to that great day and thank you for an unforgettable journey that paved the way for countless dreams.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 This moment changed the game in India, it made us believe we could be the best 🏽 #1983WorldCup #OnThisDay It always seems impossible, until it's done!This moment changed the game in India, it made us believe we could be the best It always seems impossible, until it's done! 🏆 This moment changed the game in India, it made us believe we could be the best 🙌🏽 🇮🇳 #1983WorldCup #OnThisDay https://t.co/5KeKAbO8Cm

zaheer khan @ImZaheer

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 25th June, 1983 - 40 years since that landmark day when Kapil Paaji and his boys won India the World Cup and it inspired an entire generation of youth to take up Cricket and was an instrumental moment in making Cricket what it is in India. #WorldCup 25th June, 1983 - 40 years since that landmark day when Kapil Paaji and his boys won India the World Cup and it inspired an entire generation of youth to take up Cricket and was an instrumental moment in making Cricket what it is in India. #WorldCup https://t.co/aPcRLAFAMU

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag The catch that changed Indian Cricket forever. Kapil Paaji with that catch of Viv Richards and with his team of great contributors and a passionate dream led India to World Cup glory. What a day ! The catch that changed Indian Cricket forever. Kapil Paaji with that catch of Viv Richards and with his team of great contributors and a passionate dream led India to World Cup glory. What a day ! https://t.co/RpgcQ2k0fa

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt 40 years to India winning the World Cup for the first time! 25th June, 1983 was one of the defining moments that changed Indian cricket as well as my life forever. Paying tribute to all the members of that champion team. 40 years to India winning the World Cup for the first time! 25th June, 1983 was one of the defining moments that changed Indian cricket as well as my life forever. Paying tribute to all the members of that champion team. https://t.co/ges194UAX1

Do you think Team India can win their third ODI World Cup later this year? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

