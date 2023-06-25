"The starting point of India as a cricket superpower"- Twitterati reacts on 40th anniversary of Team India's first ODI World Cup victory 

Fans and members of the cricket fraternity reminisced about Team India's first ODI World Cup victory on its 40th anniversary. The Kapil Dev-led side beat West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup at the Lord's to become World Champions for the first time.
It is one of the most iconic and influential moments in Indian cricket history. After the monumental victory, the sport's popularity grew exponentially in India.
The star-studded West Indies side were favorites heading into the showpiece event, as they were the winners in the first two editions, 1975 and 1979. The Caribbean side managed to live up to the expectations by reaching the finals. Their opponents in the summit clash, Team India, were considered underdogs.
The Indian side, under then 24-year-old all-rounder Kapil Dev managed to beat the odds and reach the finals to set up a date with West Indies. The Caribbean skipper Clive Lloyd won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest.
Led by Andy Roberts, West Indies bowlers managed to bundle out Team India for 183 in 54.4 overs. Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes scalped two wickets apiece, while Roberts picked up three wickets. Opener Srikkanth (38) top-scored for the subcontinental side, while a couple of others chipped in with mini-contributions.
Mohinder Amarnath (3/12), Madan Lal (3/31), and Balwinder Sandhu (2/31) bowled wonderfully and skittled out West Indies for 140 in 52 overs. Sir Viv Richards (33 off 28 balls) looked in great touch until Kapil Dev's magnificent catch ended his stay at the crease. West Indies' batting unit crumbled after his departure and surrendered to a spirited Indian bowling attack.
On Sunday, Indian cricket fans recollected the iconic moment which occurred on June 25 in 1983. They reflected on the triumph and shared special posts on Twitter to commemorate it. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Do you think Team India can win their third ODI World Cup later this year? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.