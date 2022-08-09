"The team doesn’t expect Kohli to score 70 or a 100" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's role for India in Asia Cup 2022

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels the 2022 Asia Cup might be a blessing in disguise for star batter Virat Kohli.

The 33-year-old has struggled for runs of late and was rested for the entire tour of the West Indies. However, he is back in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup and Chopra feels there won't be any pressure on the former Indian captain to score big.

The former opener believes the Men in Blue's new brand of attacking cricket could potentially help bring the best out of Kohli. Speaking to Star Sports after the squad was announced, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about Kohli's role in this Indian side:

"[It] doesn’t matter if he (Kohli) scores a 40 or 70 because everybody has a role to play. There’s synergy in every player; regardless of the position he bats at, you are just going hell for leather. If that’s the mindset, then it’s going to be a lot easier for Kohli."

Chopra added:

"It’s the perfect set-up. The kind of cricket India is playing at the moment, the team doesn’t expect Kohli to score 70 or a 100 or finish the game. You just come and play your, that’s more than enough."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Throw back: Kohli special in Asia Cup.

Throw back: Kohli special in Asia Cup.https://t.co/NHVHxDxLQU

As a viewer, I have lowered my expectations: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra also stressed on how the current Indian T20I philosophy is more about the team getting to a big score than focusing on individual milestones. He feels that if there is a chance to cash in, the batters will go for it and take extra risks without caring about their wicket.

Chopra stated:

"I don’t know what’s the mindset of the team or what Virat is feeling, but I, as a viewer, have lowered my expectations. The reason is, I don’t see anyone in this team who would play for his hundred. Be it Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul, if they are batting on 50, they go all guns blazing."

He concluded:

"If 220 is possible, you want to go there. Don’t settle for 210 or 190 or 180."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Who’s excited ‍♂️



#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are back in the squad for the Asia Cup 🤩Who’s excited‍♂️ KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are back in the squad for the Asia Cup 🤩Who’s excited 🙋‍♂️#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter https://t.co/OBJBZCBtRV

India will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

Will Virat Kohli score big when he faces Pakistan on August 28? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra