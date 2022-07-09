"The truth is that if Kohli is available, he will play" - Ishant Sharma on the former captain's selection for the second IND vs ENG T20I

Indian pace bowler Ishant Sharma believes that Virat Kohli will replace Deepak Hooda at No.3 for the remainder of the T20I series against England.

The former captain returned to the squad after missing out on the first T20I in Southampton, where India emerged winners by 50 runs.

Virat Kohli's poor run of form, coupled with Deepak Hooda's recent performances, has led to a selection conundrum at the No.3 spot.

The all-rounder became the fourth Indian to score a T20I century during their recent tour of Ireland. He kept up his fine touch with a valuable cameo against England at Southampton.

Opining that Virat Kohli's inclusion is inevitable once he is part of the squad, Ishant Sharma said on Jatin Sapru's YouTube channel:

"I think it will be hard on Deepak Hooda, because Virat Kohli will come in at No.3. It is something that no matter how much you try to tell yourself, the truth is that if Kohli is available, he will play."

He added:

"Ravindra Jadeja should come in for Axar Patel, he can hit the ball just like Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik."

The upcoming months are crucial for Virat Kohli as he fights a battle to prove his worth. He recorded a fifty in his last T20I appearance for India in February but suffered a poor Indian Premier League (IPL) season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

"I think Suryakumar Yadav will play both of the remaining matches at No 4 ahead of Shreyas Iyer" - Ishant Sharma

Rohit Sharma has a much more experienced squad for the rest of the T20I series.

With players involved in the rescheduled fifth Test against England making a return, selection has become much trickier.

With Hardik Pandya successfully donning the No.5 role and Suryakumar Yadav performing admirably in the middle order, Ishant Sharma does not see Shreyas Iyer making his way to the playing XI.

The 33-year-old said:

"I think Suryakumar Yadav will play both of the remaining matches at No 4 ahead of Shreyas Iyer. They might rotate the five incoming players because these are back-to-back matches."

Team India will take on England in the second T20I at Edgbaston, Birmingham, later today (July 9). The Men In Blue hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

