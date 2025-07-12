"The unsung hero of Team India" - Fans react to Ravindra Jadeja's splendid 72-run knock in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test 

Team India's veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a stunning knock in the side's first innings of the ongoing Lord's Test against England in London. The southpaw notched up a fine half-century on Day 3 (Saturday, July 12).

Jadeja continued his impressive form with the bat. It is worth mentioning that this was the 36-year-old's third consecutive half-century of the series. However, he missed out on a well-deserved century, losing his wicket on 72.

The seasoned campaigner faced 131 balls and his knock was laced with eight fours and one six. Jadeja earned praise from all quarters for his wonderful batting performance.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Ravindra Jadeja is one of the unsung hero of team India with bat in Sena.He delivers almost every time," wrote a fan.

"Another crucial 50 for Jaddu, hat-trick of half centuries. With the ball, with the bat or with his fielding, Sir Jadeja will deliver one way or the other. A dream for fans, a nightmare for haters," commented another.

"Another game, another fifty for Ravindra Jadeja in test cricket. Forget his bowling, he can play purely as batter in overseas tests," chimed in yet another.

During his stay at the crease, Jadeja was involved in a crucial 72-run stand for the sixth wicket with Nitish Kumar Reddy. Following Reddy's dismissal, he stitched together a 50-run partnership alongside Washington Sundar.

Ravindra Jadeja was strangled down the leg side off Chris Woakes' bowling on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Ravindra Jadeja's wonderful knock ended in the 114th over of the Indian innings. Chris Woakes provided the hosts with a massive breakthrough by sending the well-set batter back to the pavilion.

Woakes bowled a full-length ball outside the leg stump. Jadeja looked to play the flick shot but was ultimately out caught behind. The senior player's batting exploits gave India hope of securing some valuable lead over England's 387-run first-inning score.

Meanwhile, Jadeja has amassed 266 runs across five innings in the ongoing series at an average of 88.66. He also has three wickets to his name.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

