"The way the country's situation is" - Shaheen Shah Afridi on importance of PSL amid Pakistan's crisis

Pakistan T20I and Lahore Qalandars' skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi has underlined the importance of PSL for the country's greater good. With the nation struggling on all fronts, the left-arm pacer reckons that the T20 league provides the people with some distraction and joy.

With former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan released on bail after being arrested, the country's political environment has been filled with tension amid the recent elections. It's also worth noting that the Pakistani people have largely been struggling with even basic needs.

"The way the country's situation is. The PSL and cricket is something that makes people happy. Elections just got over, so I'm hopeful the crowds turn up and support cricket," Afridi told ESPNcricinfo.

"When I wasn't captain, I didn't know a lot of things" - Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi. (Credits: Getty)

Afridi further claimed that he has learned a lot since taking up the captaincy role, revealing that a leader must take the team along with them and conduct well with everyone.

"When I wasn't captain, I didn't know a lot of things. Some so them are so basic I don't even want to tell you about them. When you're a bowler you only focus on yourself and your bowling," he explained.

"When you're captain, the 11 who play and the five sitting on the bench are all your players. You have to treat them as individuals, talk to them all, and keep a friendly atmosphere. You even have a responsibility to conduct yourself in a particular way with the coaching staff, because you're all pursuing the same goals," Afridi added.

Afridi took charge of the Qalandars in the PSL ahead of the 2022 edition, leading them to back-to-back titles. Based on his PSL exploits, the 23-year-old also replaced Babar Azam as Pakistan's T20I skipper after the 2023 ODI World Cup

However, Pakistan lost their maiden series under his captaincy, with the Men in Green losing 4-1 to New Zealand away from home.

