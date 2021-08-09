"The way India's bowling unit planned wickets was wonderful"- Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta was impressed with the way the Indian bowling unit performed in the first Test at Trent Bridge. The pacers took all 20 wickets, marking only the second such instance in India's Test history.

Deep Dasgupta hailed Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up nine wickets in the game, for his amazing bowling displays. He also acknowledged the way the Indian pacers planned wickets and adjusted their line and lengths according to the game situations.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Deep Dasgupta explained the effectiveness of India's four-pronged pace attack, saying in this regard:

"Although Bumrah didn't bowl well in the WTC final, I knew that just 1-2 bad games doesn't make a bowler bad. It was wonderful how the bowling unit planned and how they made changes in different passages of play, when to attack and when to defend, I think that was wonderfully done. Mohammed Siraj playing his first Test in England looked a class apart," Deep Dasgupta said.

Ravindra Jadeja played the role of an all-rounder to perfection: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta also heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja for the role he played as an all-rounder down the order. Although he didn't bowl much, Jadeja played a crucial role with the bat, scoring 56 runs in the first innings.

Jadeja applied himself brilliantly while KL Rahul was at the crease. But once the tail came to the fore, the all-rounder changed gears, played a few more shots and brought up his half-century.

16th Test fifty for Ravindra Jadeja 👏



He is fighting for India and has taken their lead past 40.#ENGvIND | #WTC23 | https://t.co/HOyTN16tXL pic.twitter.com/plJIMtwntl — ICC (@ICC) August 6, 2021

Deep Dasgupta, who was impressed with the way Jadeja paced his innings during the Test, said:

"There was one more positive in the batting, and that was Jadeja. His role at No.6 is that of an all-rounder, and he played that to perfection. He didn't get to bowl much because of the conditions."

"But he paced his innings well, batting normally at first with KL Rahul, and then showed his attacking version with the tail. He batted exactly the way you would want a No.6 to bat, and that is a big positive according to me."

The two teams will now lock horns at Lord's in the second Test, which starts on Thursday.

