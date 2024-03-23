"The way MS Dhoni mentored Ruturaj is worth recognition" - Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina, known as 'Mr. IPL', has heaped praise on MS Dhoni's glovework behind the stumps and how he mentored the franchise's new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. On the last ball of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) innings on Friday, Dhoni effected a run out in his very own style to dismiss the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat on 48.

Speaking to the official broadcasters JioCinema during a post-match discussion, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star said that Dhoni had not missed a run-out for several years.

"He has never missed it for many years. When he defends the total, he loses his gloves and throws overarm. The way he mentored Ruturaj, it is worth recognition," Raina said.

Here is the video clip of MS Dhoni's run-out on the ultimate delivery of RCB's innings:

Expand Tweet

Defending champions CSK, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, met RCB in the opening game of the 2024 IPL season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22. Opting to bat first upon winning the toss, RCB posted 173-6 in 20 overs. CSK chased the target with six wickets in hand.

"It is so deep-rooted in MS Dhoni's blood that he would rarely get it wrong" - Sanjay Manjrekar

With the kind of batting lineup the Men in Yellow possess this season, they were hardly tested by the RCB bowlers on the Chepauk wicket. The hosts chased down the target in 18.4 overs, having lost just four wickets, thereby beginning the season on a winning note.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was also a part of the panel during the post-match discussion alongside Suresh Raina, not only highlighted MS Dhoni's ability to effect such run-outs but also asserted that it is deep-rooted in the CSK talisman's blood. The 58-year-old said:

"I don't think he would've practised this type of underarm throwing for over a year. It is so deep-rooted in his blood that he would rarely get it wrong. It's the calmness of the mind that makes him focus on the stumps."

Next up, the Chennai Super Kings will be facing the Gujarat Titans at home on Tuesday, March 26, in a repeat of last year's final. They will be looking to extend their winning run before they travel to Vizag for the away clash against Delhi Capitals.