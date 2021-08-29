"The way Rohit Sharma has adjusted playing late is unbelievable" - Brad Hogg

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg has been impressed with the way Rohit Sharma has batted in the England Test series so far. The 34-year-old has got a start in every innings of his in this series and has also scored a couple of half-centuries.

Brad Hogg didn't predict Rohit to have a big impact in the series because of his vulnerability in swinging conditions. But the right-hander has adjusted brilliantly and is reaping the rewards for the same.

Brad Hogg feels Rohit will score a century before the end of the Test series. In a video on his YouTube channel, this is what Brad Hogg had to say about Rohit Sharma:

"The way Rohit Sharma has adjusted playing late is unbelievable. I have been one of those commentators who has been criticizing his form in Test cricket away from India. Even though he hasn't scored a hundred in the series so far, he has shown that he is a class act and deserves more accolades at the Test level when he is away from India. I just hope he finishes off the series with a century because he deserves it the way he has adjusted."

The leadership group should let Pant play his natural game: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg feels Rishabh Pant's successive failures are due to the mental block he has created for himself by trying to leave too many deliveries outside off stump.

Hogg reckons Pant should back his natural attacking instincts and the seniors in the Indian team should stay patient with him and motivate him to be aggressive.

"I am a little worried about Rishabh Pant at the moment because when India were under pressure, there was a bit of confusion in the way he wanted to go about his innings. I think the leadership group should let him play his natural game because he hasn't got enough experience behind him in that defensive game yet in England," Brad Hogg concluded.

With the series level at 1-1, the two teams will now travel to The Oval for the fourth Test on Thursday.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava