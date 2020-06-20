The way Virat Kohli led the Indian team has been amazing, states Steve Smith

Australian star Steve Smith says he has been a big fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and has admired the way Virat Kohli has led the Indian team. Leading by example, Virat Kohli has always worn his heart on his sleeve and been extremely competitive. India are set to tour Australia towards the end of the year for four Tests, and Steve Smith is looking forward to the series.

"The way he has led the Indian team has been amazing and they are an amazing side and can’t wait really when they come out to Australia to play this year. It will be something incredibly special," Steve Smith said on the show Cricket Connected on Star Sports.

Virat Kohli is a terrific guy: Steve Smith

Although Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have had heated exchanges on the field of cricket in the past, it all changed when Steve Smith returned from the one-year ban that he received due to ball-tampering.

In the World Cup game between India and Australia last year, when some Indian fans were giving Steve Smith a hard time, Virat Kohli gestured to the crowd to stop booing him and start clapping instead. This changed everything between the duo and the two cricketers are now great friends.

"I have had a few conversations with him off the field and a few messages here and there in recent times just to see how things are going in India. Virat is a terrific guy you know and we both play hard on the field and try to play as well as we can for our respective teams and that’s part of the game.

And Virat in the World Cup his gesture to the Indian fans that were giving me a bit of stick, I really appreciated that and shared that with him straight up," Steve Smith asserted.

