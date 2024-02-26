"The whole team knows" - Hanuma Vihari posts picture of letter signed by Andhra players about KN Prudhviraj controversy

Hanuma Vihari grabbed the headlines earlier today (February 26) when he announced that he was quitting Andhra cricket due to politics in the board. He posted a lengthy note on Instagram, sharing the story of how scolding a player with political connection led to his sacking as the team's captain in Ranji Trophy 2023/24.

After Hanuma Vihari's revelation, the cricketer KN Prudhviraj hit back at his claims with an Instagram story. As per Prudhviraj, the statement made by Vihari was false. He further added:

"Personal attacks and vulgar language is unacceptable in any platform. Everyone in the team knows what has happened that day. This is the most you can do. Play this sympathy games, however you want."

A few minutes later, Hanuma Vihari posted a picture of a letter to the President and Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), where the rest of his team signed as well. A part of the letter read:

"Sir this Ranji season means a lot to us as players and we have prepared so well and also started the tournament with a win against Bengal. As Andhra Ranji team players we want Vihari to lead our side."

Sharing the letter on X, Vihari wrote:

"The whole team knows!"

Andhra's new captain Ricky Bhui also signed the letter supporting Hanuma Vihari

Ricky Bhui took over the reins of the team from Hanuma Vihari after the latter had to relinquish the position during Ranji Trophy 2023/24. Even Bhui signed the letter, which mentioned the incident, where Vihari lost his cool on KN Prudhviraj, who was the 17th player of the team.

As per the letter, incidents like that one were common in dressing rooms of any cricket team. However, the players felt that Prudhviraj took it personally, which led to this controversy.

