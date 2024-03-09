"The WPL needed something like this" - Fans react as UP Warriorz execute a heist against Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the UP Warriorz (UPW) produced a low-scoring thriller in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, March 8. The Alyssa Healy-led side secured the points with a one-run win after an unprecedented collapse by the Capitals.

Chasing 139 for victory, DC were motoring along on the back of Meg Lanning's third consecutive fifty in the tournament. Even after her departure in the 14th over, DC had enough batting depth to cover the remaining runs, but UPW responded with wickets.

The collapse began with Jemimah Rodrigues' dismissal in the 18th over of the innings, with 27 runs still required. DC were back in the driver's seat as Jess Jonassen hit consecutive boundaries to change the equation to 15 runs required off the last two overs.

DC simply imploded by losing all of their remaining six wickets in the space of the next 12 deliveries. A six by Radha Yadav in the final over, coupled with a close no-ball call indicated that DC will win the encounter. However, poor decision-making in terms of shot selection, coupled with runouts and a hat-trick by Deepti Sharma meant that UPW claimed the points.

Fans were thrilled with the memorable contest on show to light up the international women's day.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

"What a showcase for our sport on International Women’s Day" - UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy

UP Warriorz, who had recorded consecutive losses against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI), were in desperate need of a win to keep their playoff hope alive.

Now, with their slender win, they have leveled third-placed RCB's points tally. The Smriti Mandhana-led side have a game in hand as well as a superior net run rate but faces a neck-to-neck contest now to qualify.

"I thought… this is exactly cricket, anything can happen. Great game of cricket, what a showcase for our sport on International Women’s Day. Probably didn’t get the partnerships we were after. We spoke about 150 being a competitive total. I think Deepti did really well but we needed a few more partnerships," UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy said during the post-match presentation.

"Only when we got that last wicket did we feel we'd truly won it. When 2 of 2 are needed and you need 1 wicket, you’re never really sure. Can’t fault the girls irrespective of the result, proud of their effort. We held our nerve when we needed to and got the job done. Really proud of the girls."

The UP Warriorz will play their last league stage contest against the Gujarat Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, March 11.

