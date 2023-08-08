"Their nets looked too old" - Ravichandran Ashwin urges West Indies to improve their cricketing infrastructure 

Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently stated that the West Indies need to improve their cricketing infrastructure, pointing out how the practice facilities weren't up to the mark during the two-match Test series.

Ashwin revealed that India had to practice on wickets where there wasn't any grass in Barbados. He also mentioned that the nets were also very old. The senior spinner reckoned that West Indies players struggle in other conditions as they lack suitable training facilities.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin explained:

"We played at the Barbados Test Centre. While we practiced in the nets, there was no grass left on the surface. Their nets looked too old. I am not saying these things to blame them. I actually feel really bad for them. If the infrastructure is like this in their Test centre, then how hard their cricketers should work to get better? Because once they practice under these conditions, and suddenly when they come to India and play on a slightly quicker surface, it will be difficult for them to adjust."

Notably, India completed a 1-0 Test series victory over the hosts after the second fixture ended in a draw.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the top performer with the ball for Rohit Sharma and Co., bagging 15 scalps from four innings.

"For cricket to improve in a country, the primary improvement should start from the infrastructure" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Speaking in the video, Ravichandran Ashwin further stated that West Indies cricket will continue to decline if their board doesn't focus on improving the infrastructure.

He suggested that even the kids deserve proper training facilities to be able to improve their game, adding:

"West Indies were a powerhouse in 1975-79 period. Some of them will say that it was all due to the superstar cricketers who played for West Indies at that time. But I feel that for cricket to improve in a country, the primary improvement should start from the infrastructure. Even the U10, U12, and U14 kids from their country should get a decent net and ground. They should get the accessibility to play their matches. This is a talent-driven sport and a hardworking sport. So, if a kid works hard, he or she will definitely get better."

Ashwin mentioned how India have successfully built proper venues and infrastructure in a lot of cities. Highlighting the development of Indian cricket over the years, he said:

"In India, in those days, the games usually took place in major Test centres like Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and so on. And therefore, the infrastructure was decent in those places. In those days, the other cities didn't have that good infrastructure. So, if a kid from Ranchi or Guwahati wanted to play cricket, the kid needed to move to Kolkata.

"This situation was some 20 years back. But today, if you go to Guwahati or Ranchi, the infrastructure in their international stadiums is too good. But when it comes to West Indies, they are actually coming from different countries/islands like Antigua, Barbados, and they all represent West Indies together. The infrastructure in those islands hasn't developed."

India and West Indies are currently battling it out in a five-match T20I series. The hosts lead the series 2-0 after securing back-to-back victories over the Men in Blue.