"Their running between the wickets was a bit heart-stopping" - Indian legend's huge claim on Kohli-Rohit partnership after AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 25, 2025 21:35 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 3 - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were back to their best with the bat in Sydney [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar hailed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their incredible match-winning partnership in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. Gavaskar further pointed out how the duo have even sorted out their running between the wickets, an occasional Achilles heel in years gone by.

With the series already lost, the Men in Blue were set 237 to chase down in the final ODI to avoid a 0-3 whitewash. Unfazed by the pressure surrounding them coming into the series, the pair added an unbeaten 168 off 169 deliveries to steer India to a comfortable nine-wicket win.

Talking about the Rohit-Kohli partnership after the game on India Today, Gavaskar said (5:30):

"There was a time earlier in their careers when their running between the wickets was a bit heart-stopping for Indian supporters. But over the years, even that has gone. So when both of them are batting together, you can put your feet up and relax, knowing these guys are going to take your team and country home. They took the years away didn't they? With the kind of batsmanship we saw. We saw such sparkle and glitter with some of the finest shots we've seen from this duo over the years."
He continued:

"Just to see it again was absolutely terrific. Very joyful to see both of them because we have too many people who haven't even picked up a bat in a sports shop asking questions about these two legends of the game. They've both shown us class is permanent and form is temporary. It just tells you the understanding with each other. They don't look to outscore or outstroke each other. They recognize each other's strengths and play according to their own individual strengths."
Rohit completed his 33rd ODI century and a ninth against Australia in ODIs with his brilliant 125-ball 121*. Meanwhile, Kohli overtook Kumar Sangakkara to become the second leading scorer in ODIs, finishing on 14.255 runs with his 74* off 81 balls.

"You're obviously worried because of the questions that'll be asked" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar believes scoring runs in the series finale against Australia will help Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma be relaxed heading into India's next ODI assignment against South Africa. The duo entered the series having not played for India since the Champions Trophy in March.

Kohli and Rohit also announced their Test retirement in May, following their retirement from T20Is after the World Cup last year.

"If you don't get runs, then you're obviously worried because of the questions that'll be asked. So you'll be thinking a little too much. In sport, it's better not to overthink. Suddenly your game cannot go that bad. Yes, a gap may result in a struggle to get your fluency," said Gavaskar (via the aforementioned source).
He concluded:

"But when you have the experience and all the runs under your belt, you need to just take a little more time to get going and the 50-over format allows that. That's what both players did so now they'll be a lot more relaxed when the South Africa series comes. Also because it's going to be at home."

Rohit was also adjudged Player of the Series for scoring 202 runs at an average of 101 with a century and a half-century in three games.

