There are a few batting slots you know you can never take, says KL Rahul

Indian star batsman KL Rahul said that there is a healthy competition in the Indian team for some slots across all formats. In this regard, he said that some slots in the team are not up for grabs as other players have cemented those positions by delivering consistent performances.

"Ever since I have come in the team in 2014, in Test matches or ODIs or T20Is ,there has always been a healthy competition for the opening slot or number 4 position. There have been a few slots you know that you can never take for a while at least. There has always been a healthy competition and players enjoy it as it motivates us to work harder and harder. It stops us from being lazy and complacent and that is what we are striving for. It is amazing," KL Rahul told India Today.

The past year has been nothing short of fabulous for KL Rahul as consistent performances in both T20s and ODIs have seen him become an asset in the Indian team.

With Shikhar Dhawan nailing down his spot in ODIs and Rohit Sharma being in unbelievable form, KL Rahul was always considered as a reserve opener. However, his performances with the bat against Australia and New Zealand in the middle-order have made him India's new first-choice wicketkeeper in ODIs.

KL Rahul is the first-choice opener in T20Is: Rohit Sharma

Due to Dhawan's absence in T20Is, an opportunity to open presented itself, and KL Rahul grabbed that with both hands.

His performances have been so consistent in the shortest format of the game that Rohit Sharma said that KL Rahul is a certainty in the T20 side. Sharma further said that it is a toss-up between Dhawan and himself for the other opening slot in T20s.

KL Rahul was extremely satisfied to hear this and revealed that he is in awe of Rohit Sharma's batting.

"Humbled by Rohit's words (that KL Rahul is the first choice and then it's decided between me and Dhawan in T20Is). I have been a huge fan of his batting and I have played with him for a few years now. He is someone who is in the team, how do I say, like some cricketers get dumbstruck after watching Sachin Tendulkar, they don't know what to say. "

When I am with Rohit off the field I have still not been able to get through.But he is someone in the team who has given me that sense that he has a lot of faith in me and as a senior player I have seen that he has backed me and stood by by me on a lot of instances. When senior players feel like there is a guy who can take responsibility and can be amongst one of the senior players that gives a young player or a player who has not played consistently for the country a lot of confidence," KL Rahul stated.