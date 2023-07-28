Texas Super Kings (TSK) lost to the Seattle Orcas by nine wickets to set up a do-or-die clash against the MI New York in Qualifier 2 of the Major League Cricket (MLC) Playoffs.

The Faf du Plessis-led team was far from its best as it could only post 126-9 in the first innings after opting to bat first. The Orcas comfortably chased down the total, with five overs to spare, on the back of Quinton de Kock's unbeaten half-century.

TSK struggled to get going with the bat, with Daniel Sams ending up as the top scorer with 26 runs to his name. Only two other batters were able to cross the 20-run mark over the course of the innings. Andrew Tye was the pick of the bowlers after finishing with figures of 3-32. Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim also played a key role with a spell of 2-23.

Fans were critical of TSK's approach, intent, and their decision to bat first after winning the toss, while the MI New York fans are eagerly waiting for a clash with their rivals. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

chalmesh @chalmeshchallu @TexasSuperKings Don't ever choose to bat first if you don't play with intent in the powerplay which could help you reach 150 at least if not 170 hope you guys turn it around in against the MI lads

IamVaishnav @Iamvaishnav18 @TexasSuperKings Even tomorrow won't be our day if we play so bad, which we already did a few times.

AK @Arjun8559 @TexasSuperKings Batting needs to step up big time and none of our bowlers seem like proper wicket takers on most days

I am Negan @freakforbruno @TexasSuperKings I mean this is the type of results you get when you pick all the grandpa kinda players. This squad is mid and aren't good enough to compete with teams like Mi new York, Orcas

Varun @varung_here @MazherArshad MI New York and Texas Super kings will be perfect match on cherry for the organisers

Tejas @Eot7H @TexasSuperKings Faf must play at 3 if we are playing in Dalas.

Promote Coetzee opening with conway.

Coetzee,Conway,Faf,Milantha, Milind,Miller, Sams, Santner, Savage,Mohsin, Theron.



Faf should not play new ball, as simple as that.Can even send Mohsin as opener.

கவிஞர் கண்டன் @SrigandanS

We will win tomorrow and take revenge on Sunday for this.

#WhistleForTexas #SuperKings It's okay. Sometimes loss does happen. We are a franchise known for comeback. Comeback stronger @TexasSuperKings We will win tomorrow and take revenge on Sunday for this.

Joe dip @Joedip10 @TexasSuperKings If Faf bats first you’re screwed, dude has really scored about 40 runs with a sr of around 90 and an average of 8. Like how can you be that bad

NK @NaveenA94434

@SPFleming7 Overall I don't think @TexasSuperKings dont have enough power to win the #MLC2023 trophy as @faf1307 & @DavidMillerSA12 form is very concerning. Except that one 50 nothing from 2 local batsman. #TSKvSOR @SPFleming7

𝐑. @fanmahida There are better teams who deserve to win this league than TSK. No matter how difficult pitch was this is terrible display of batting. literally every batsman disappointed this season. Local talent is waste and overseas star didn't live upto the potential. Disappointing. #MLC

"It’s a bad day at the office" - Faf du Plessis addressed TSK's tame loss in Qualifier 1

TSK were outplayed across all three departments in the Qualifier 1 clash against league leaders Seattle Orcas. The Wayne Parnell-led side became the first finalist of the inaugural MLC tournament, while TSK have to battle it out against old foes for a spot in the final.

Admitting that he made the wrong decision at the toss, Faf du Plessis said during the post-match presentation:

"It’s a bad day at the office. We thought the pitch was going to be real slow. But it’s night time so I think we made a mistake at the toss. Hindsight is always 20/20."

He continued:

"Came on to the bat better later and they played really well. Big wake-up call for tomorrow and we’ll have to be better in all areas. The beautiful thing about tomorrow is that it’s a new day. As bad as today was, tomorrow is a new opportunity."

Faf du Plessis and co. will take on the MI New York on Friday, July 28 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas to earn a chance to compete against the Seattle Orcas for the trophy. The Men in Yellow emerged as winners during the league stage encounter between the sides.