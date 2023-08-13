"There was a bit of pressure to perform in front of my family"- Arshdeep Singh after IND vs WI 4th T20I

Arshdeep Singh revealed that his family members were among the crowd at Lauderhill, Florida, and had come to watch him play in the fourth T20I against West Indies on Saturday, August 12.

The left-arm pacer had a decent outing, picking up three wickets, two of which had come in the powerplay, helping India get off to a good start. However, he also admitted that he was nervous about performing in front of his family as he was a bit worried about having an off day.

In a video posted by BCCI on Instagram, here's what Arshdeep Singh had to tell Shubman Gill about his experience:

"My father had come to Canada to play matches and so he, with my brother, came here to watch the game. Yes, there was a bit of pressure to perform in front of my family (smiles)."

Arshdeep also realized that it was an absolute belter of a pitch and that he was quick to adapt to a new length and a backup plan. He added:

"When I started bowling, I quickly realized that the pitch was flat. So I tried to hit hard lengths and back my slower balls and was rewarded."

A much-needed confidence booster for Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has had a pretty tough past few months, as far as international cricket is concerned. His issues with bowling too many no-balls also saw him getting dropped from the team for a while.

In the initial games of the ongoing series, the left-arm pacer was a tad expensive, especially at the death, where he had made a reputation for himself as a reliable bowler. However, to have bagged figures of 3/38 on a batting-friendly pitch would definitely have given him a lot of confidence.

Arshdeep will need to deliver another great performance on Sunday, August 13, to help India seal a famous 3-2 series win.