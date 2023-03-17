"There was a blast during the PSL match" - Harbhajan Singh on why India should not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that Team India should not travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup due to security concerns.

He highlighted how there have been bomb blasts during the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) while making his comments. The 42-year-old opined that the Indian side wouldn't be safe if they visited the neighboring country.

Harbhajan Singh made those remarks while speaking on the YouTube channel 'Sports Yaari'. Here's what he said:

"India should not go to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Some of the other incidents keep happening there. There was a blast during the PSL match as well, recently in Quetta and Karachi. How can our team be safe there? We don't want to take a chance."

Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed displeasure over India's unwillingness to tour Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. The board has even threatened to boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup in India because of the same.

"Virat Kohli is miles ahead" - Harbhajan Singh on people comparing Babar Azam to the Indian batter

Harbhajan Singh further urged people to stop comparing Babar Azam to Virat Kohli, suggesting that the former India captain is miles ahead of the Pakistani skipper.

He opined that Babar is a very capable batter when it comes to Test matches. Harbhajan, however, added that the player's performances haven't been up to the mark in white-ball encounters.

The former cricketer also suggested that Babar should not open the innings for the Men in Green in T20Is and that someone like Fakhar Zaman should be slotted to the crucial position, adding:

"I feel Pakistan have better players than Babar when it comes to white-ball cricket. Please don't compare Babar Azam to Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli is miles ahead. A few people wouldn't like these comments, but it is the truth.

"Mohammad Rizwan takes the pressure off Babar Azam, allowing him to play run-a-ball. However, if there was a more explosive player than Babar in the opening position, things would be different. Fakhar Zaman is one such player.

"Any team will be under pressure if Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan are at the crease in the first six overs. But currently, teams give Rizwan easy singles, so Babar has to face most of the deliveries. Babar is very good in Test cricket, but not in T20Is or even ODIs."

Babar has showcased tremendous form in the ongoing PSL 2023. With 522 runs at a strike rate of 145.50 to his name from 11 matches, he is currently the leading run-getter of the season.

Poll : 0 votes