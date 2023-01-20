“There can be an ODI and Test captain and separate skipper for T20Is” – Shahid Afridi on Babar Azam’s future

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi feels that Pakistan can consider appointing different captains for T20I and longer formats (ODI and Test). The statement comes amid growing talks that Babar should leave the captaincy of one of the three formats.

Afridi added that Babar needs to improve as a leader. The statement came recently after Pakistan's loss in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. They also failed to win a single Test against England and the Blackcaps at home.

Speaking to Samaa TV, the former interim PCB selector said:

“Win and loss are part and parcel of the game, but one shouldn’t fear loss. If experiments lead to a loss, it’s not a big deal. That gives you experience. Babar needs to improve a lot as a captain. I am not in the favour of having three captains for three different formats. What can be done is that there can be an ODI and Test captain and separate skipper for T20Is.”

Afridi, however, stressed that the board has enough time to decide whether they want to stick with Babar or not.

“Babar Azam has been leading Pakistan for the last 2-3 years. As an individual performer, he is brilliant and carries the team along with him. Whatever decision is taken, don’t take it in a hurry (on whether to remove him from captaincy from any particular format). Take some time.”

It’s worth mentioning that Pakistan will next be in action against New Zealand in a white-ball series in April.

“It’s not necessary that the vice-captain can’t be benched” – Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi further added that it’s not surprising that the vice-captain can’t be benched. He said that Shan Masood being left out of the playing XI for the first two ODIs against Pakistan wasn’t new.

He said:

“What happens when you bring in a player whose performance [is not great] or who has not played enough ODIs and make him vice-captain, then the senior players feel, it’s part of our culture and we can’t change that. It happens.

"When we came, vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan was benched in the Test. It’s not necessary that the vice-captain can’t be benched.”

Unfortunately, Shan Masood departed for a duck in the series decider against New Zealand, where Pakistan lost by two wickets.

