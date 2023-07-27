"There are certain things we need to address and now is a good start to do so" - Shai Hope on West Indies' return to ODIs after qualification exit 

West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope intends to view the upcoming three-match 50-over series against India with a clean slate after their humiliating exit from the World Cup qualifiers recently. The Windies will not partake in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India after exiting the qualifiers from the Super Six stage.

West Indies' last ODI win over India came in 2019 while their last 50-over series win against the same opposition came almost 17 years ago. Toppling the Men in Blue proves to be an uphill task, but the Windies skipper is aiming to use the series as an avenue to bounce back and address issues and initiate repairs in the squad.

Hope told reporters during the pre-match press conference ahead of the ODI series against India:

“It’s an opportunity for us to bounce back. It’s a different format and another opportunity for us to showcase our skills and show the world what we can do. We know the Zimbabwe (World Cup Qualifiers) stint is in the past. There are certain things we need to address and now is a good start to do so.”

Further stating that he is confident of results as long as the plans are being executed, Hope added:

“Anytime we cross that line the aim is to win we know that we can’t always win but everything we do is geared towards that victory at the end of the day. Our plans we have in place, as long as we execute them, I’m sure that we’re going to get some victory.”

India completed a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series during their last Caribbean tour in 2022, but it was not a straightforward affair by any means. The Men in Blue secured the series after a three-run and a two-wicket win across the first two matches.

"He can transform any batting lineup" - Shai Hope on Shimron Hetmyer

Arguably the biggest takeaway from West Indies' ODI squad came in the form of Shimron Hetmyer's recall as well as the absences of Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder.

Hetmyer last played an ODI in 2021 and has not been part of the West Indies squad since the 2022 T20 World Cup. The left-handed batter failed to catch a rescheduled flight for Australia and has been playing franchise cricket since then. He was recently seen in the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA.

Shai Hope claimed that Hetmyer's presence spruces up the batting department.

“Any time Shimron’s around we know there’s going to be a lot more depth in the batting department. He can transform any batting lineup and take the attack to the bowlers and can be a real impact player for us; it’s great to see him back,” the skipper said.

The first ODI between India and West Indies is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 27, at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Will West Indies step up with an upset against the Indian side? Let us know what you think.