Former India cricketer and current President of Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) Ashok Malhotra on Wednesday cleared the air of controversy about the tussle between ICA and BCCI regarding funding.

In an exclusive live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, the former Bengal captain revealed that there was no bad blood between BCCI and ICA.

"No, honestly none whatsoever, BCCI is our parent body. They are the ones who are supporting us. A lot of people are saying there is a conflict of interest but there is nothing like that, we want to grow under BCCI," said Ashok Malhotra.

When asked if he had talked to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and if there was some problem in funding, Ashok Malhotra noted:

"They have released two crores to ICA funds. Supreme Court in the constitution has said that ICA has to be recognized by BCCI and it has to be funded by BCCI. And they have been pretty magnanimous in doing that." added Ashok Malhotra.

We are thankful to BCCI for their support: Ashok Malhotra

Though Ashok Malhotra did mention that the process of funding had gone slow due to Coronavirus, but that was understandable as BCCI had a lot on their plate.

"Maybe the process is a bit slow because of the coronavirus pandemic and maybe there is a lot on BCCI's plate but we are hopeful and thankful to BCCI for their support." said the veteran cricketer Ashok Malhotra.

Ashok Malhotra iterated that ICA was one of the first Cricketer's Association to have collected a significant amount of money and donated to the needy cricketers and their families. Boosted by substantial contributions, the ICA has managed to raise over ₹70 lakh.

"We collected 70 lakh rupees and distributed 52 lakh to 60 needy cricketers and among them is a lot deceased cricketers' widows and a lot of former cricketers who were in need of money and one blind cricketer" said Ashok Malhotra.

It was under Malhotra's captaincy that current BCCI supremo Sourav Ganguly played in the 1990s. Ashok Malhotra is regarded as one of the greats of the domestic circuit as he once held the Ranji Trophy record for the highest career aggregate (7,274 runs, including 18 centuries). Malhotra went on to represent India in 7 Tests and 20 ODIs during his playing career.