“There is controversy over the team combination” - India’s World Cup-winning star makes massive statement ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Former cricketer Madan Lal has addressed that Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer’s absence from India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup has led to controversy over the team combination. The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the final decision rests in the hands of selectors and coaches. He further backed the Men in Blue as the favorites to win the trophy.

Madan Lal, who won the 1983 World Cup trophy with Team India, told ANI:

“There is controversy over the team combination, particularly the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer, with selections often decided by selectors and coaches...”

“India is a strong favourite [side] due to their skilled team. The unpredictability of the T20 format and the performances of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, noting that Afghanistan is currently playing well. Afghanistan is seen as a potential challenger to Pakistan, whose current performance and confidence levels are questioned. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are considered strong contenders,” he added.

Shreyas Iyer was snubbed from the 2025 Asia Cup despite scoring 604 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 175.07, including six half-centuries. As a skipper, he led PBKS and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to consecutive IPL finals, including winning the 2024 trophy with the Knight Riders.

The 30-year-old last played for India in T20Is against Australia in December 2023. The right-handed batter has 1,104 runs in 51 T20Is (47 innings) at a strike rate of 136.12, including eight fifties.

“Difficult to counter in T20 cricket” – Madan Lal wants ace spinner in India playing XI for 2025 Asia Cup

Madan Lal wants the Indian team management to include left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in their playing XI for the 2025 Asia Cup owing to his unique bowling action. The 74-year-old advised the defending champions to play only two spinners but three pace bowlers in Dubai, where pitches are known to aid spin bowlers. Lal said in the same interaction:

“Kuldeep Yadav should be included in the team due to his unique bowling style, which is difficult to counter in T20 cricket, though the final decision depends on the wicket conditions and team combination. Two spinners and three pace bowlers should be included in Dubai.”

Kuldeep Yadav has 69 wickets in 40 T20Is at an economy rate of 6.77, including two five-wicket hauls. The 30-year-old has not played a T20I since the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa, where India won by seven runs. Yadav recently warmed the bench during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England.

The Men in Blue will begin their 2025 Asia Cup campaign against the UAE on Wednesday, September 10.

