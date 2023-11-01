"There were a few days where I used to make the opposition pay"- Virender Sehwag on his mindset while getting massive scores

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is the only player from his country with two triple centuries in Test cricket and also has an ODI double hundred to his name. He had the reputation of being someone who used to bat long and bat big.

Sehwag opened up on how his positive mindset helped him to bat for long hours and at the same time be explosive against the opposition.

Speaking to Sanjay Manjrekar on JioCinema, here's what Virender Sehwag had to say about his mindset and playing style:

"My mother always used to tell me that there will be days when whatever I will touch will turn to gold. So I feel there were a few days where I used to make the opposition pay and I always used to go with the mindset that if I settle at the crease, I need to make sure I go big. I scored quickly and that helped me make my own identity. I never tried to set goals for myself."

Virender Sehwag on getting to milestones with a six

Virender Sehwag was also someone who would get to a hundred often with a six. Often batters get a bit nervous in their nineties and find it difficult to continue playing with the same intensity.

However, Sehwag shed light on the perspective that used to help him breeze past that milestone without getting any nerves. He stated:

"When I was in the 90s, I didn't think about a hundred. I thought that if I have to score 250, passing through the hundred is just a phase and thats how I played it. If I am in the 90s means I have played long enough to understand how the ball is behaving off the pitch and if it's there in my zone, I go for it."

Sehwag famously had hit Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq for a six to bring up his first triple century in Multan in 2004.