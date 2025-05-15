“There were no doubts in his mind” - Former India head coach opens up on frank conversation with Virat Kohli ahead of star batter’s Test retirement

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has confirmed that Virat Kohli spoke to him before announcing his retirement from Test cricket. The 62-year-old said that Kohli spoke to him about a week before he called it quits from the longest format of the game.

Shastri revealed that the 36-year-old was fully clear about retiring from Test cricket, with both his mind and body in sync with the decision.

“I did speak to him about it, I think a week before that [his announcement] and his mind was very clear that he’d given us everything," Shastri said on The ICC Review show

“There were no regrets. There were one or two questions I asked, and that’s a personal conversation which, you know, he mentioned very clearly, there were no doubts in his mind, which made me think, ‘Yes, the time is right’. The mind has told his body that it’s time to go," he added.

Shastri admitted that he was surprised by Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket. He felt that the former India captain could have played the format for a few more years. However, he admitted that once a cricketer felt mentally drained, it was hard to continue playing the sport.

“Virat surprised me because I thought he had at least two-three years of Test match cricket left in him. But then, when you’re mentally fried and overcooked, that’s what tells your body. You might be physically the fittest guy in the business. You might be fitter than half the guys in your team, but mentally you’re well done, as they say, then it sends a message to the body. You know, that’s it," Shastri said.

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli formed one of the best coach-captain duo in India's Test cricket history.

Ravi Shastri believes Virat Kohli has nothing more to acheive in the game

In a decorated career, Virat Kohli has been part of five global event-winning teams, which included two Champions Trophy squads. Ravi Shastri believes that the batter has nothing left to achieve in the game.

“At times when you quit the game, you know, and after a month or two months you say, ‘I wish I had done this, I wish I had done this.’ [Kohli] He’s done everything. He’s captained sides, he’s won World Cups, he’s won an Under-19 World Cup [2008] himself. I mean, there’s nothing for him to achieve," he said.

Virat Kohli retired from Tests after playing 123 matches and amassing 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. He had a highest score of 254 not out against South Africa in Pune in 2019.

