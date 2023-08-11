"There are extremely bright chances of Lord being in my team" - Aakash Chopra on Shardul Thakur's place as India's 4th pacer for World Cup 2023

Aakash Chopra has cast his vote in favor of Shardul Thakur as India's fourth pacer for the ODI World Cup later this year.

Shardul was one of India's star performers with the ball in the recently concluded ODI series against the West Indies. The right-arm seamer picked up eight wickets in the three ODIs, with a best of 4/37 in the series-deciding final game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked whether Shardul is confirmed as India's fourth pacer for World Cup 2023 after Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami, to which he responded:

"That is what it seems like as of now. He has picked up a lot of wickets. Bumrah, Siraj, Shami and Shardul Thakur - I feel these four fast bowlers will be a part of India's 15 in the World Cup."

The former Indian opener added:

"Shardul gives you a little batting and he is also a wicket-taker. He might bowl full, short or wide, but whatever he bowls, he picks up wickets. We all bow down to Lord Thakur. There are extremely bright chances of Lord being in my team."

Shardul has picked up 58 wickets at an acceptable economy rate of 6.16 in 38 ODIs. He has smashed 315 runs, including an unbeaten half-century against South Africa, at a strike rate of 106.06 in 23 ODI innings.

"It's a case of oversight" - Aakash Chopra on whether India purposely didn't pick a No. 8 batter for West Indies T20Is

Shardul Thakur is not part of India's squad for the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies.

Aakash Chopra was also asked whether India purposely didn't pick a No. 8 batter for the T20I series against the West Indies, to which he replied:

"It looks like it was on purpose. Nothing happens without purpose. I feel it's a case of oversight, that you didn't keep either Ravindra Jadeja or Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar was probably unavailable and you didn't think about Washington Sundar."

Chopra was particularly surprised by Washington Sundar's non-selection for the West Indies T20Is. He reasoned:

"You didn't think at all. So it's a genuine oversight that you forgot to pick a No. 8 batter. Strange but looks like they forgot because Washi was playing in the TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League) and will now go to Ireland as well. So why is he not here? You had options but you didn't use them."

Sundar suffered a hamstring injury during IPL 2023. However, apart from the TNPL, he has recently played for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy and the Deodhar Trophy, but was surprisingly ignored for the West Indies series.

Poll : Is Shardul Thakur a confirmed pick in India's World Cup squad? Yes No 0 votes