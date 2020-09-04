'There is no Indian batsman I've ever admired more than Sunil Gavaskar' - Shashi Tharoor

Indian politician Shashi Tharoor recently opened up about the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, and stated that while he is a massive fan of the former Indian skipper's batting, his captaincy left a lot to be desired.

In an exclusive interview with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, the former diplomat opined that Sunil Gavaskar was perhaps a tad too cautious as a captain.

Shashi Tharoor said that many games under the original Little Master's tenure could've been won with a little more risk-taking and aggression.

"Sunil Gavaskar, I'm a huge fan of his batting. I was less a fan of his captaincy because he was too cautious in my view as a captain."

"He drew a few matches that he could have won, he could have gone for a victory but if you look at the scorecards of the Gavaskar era, there were too many matches drawn where India were at a considerable advantage but he would not believe in risk-taking declarations or anything like that."

There's no batsman I've admired more than Sunil Gavaskar: Tharoor

Sunil Gavaskar is one of the greatest openers of all time

Shashi Tharoor emphatically mentioned that there has been no Indian batsman who he has admired more than Sunil Gavaskar.

"But still, personally there is no Indian batsman that I've ever admired more than Gavaskar - how much he showed us what was possible for India to do."

One of the greatest batsmen India has ever seen, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar was the first man to cross 10,000 runs in Test cricket. The Mumbai batsman was known for his bravery and class, and enjoyed particular success against the fearsome West Indies pace attack in the latter part of the 20th century.

Sunil Gavaskar is the 12th highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket, and tallied 34 hundreds and 45 fifties. The 71-year-old captained the Indian team in 47 Tests, of which 30 ended in a draw.