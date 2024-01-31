"There was a lot of commentary around I'd failed in two or three innings" - Steve Smith on settling in his role as Test opener 

Ace batter Steve Smith scored a valiant 91-run knock in Australia's narrow defeat to the West Indies in the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, making a massive statement of his credentials as an opening batter following a rather bleak start.

The right-handed batter was promoted to the top of the order following David Warner's retirement from Test cricket, pipping several aspirant openers from the domestic circuit. In his maiden Test as an opening batter, he only scored 12 and 11*, respectively, and made only six runs in the first innings of the pink ball Test at the Gabba.

Smith carried the bat throughout the innings during the 216-run target as wickets crumbled around him. While he could not get Australia across the line, he is expected to retain his spot at the top of the order on the back of the exceptional knock.

"There was a lot of commentary around I'd failed in two or three innings - I had a not out and two low scores. Now I'm averaging 60 as an opener. It was just another position; I've battled against the new ball numerous times, coming in early. I've enjoyed the first couple of weeks of it ... if they see fit to move me back down, I'll do whatever the team needs," Smith said ahead of the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies

Steve Smith will lead the ODI outfit in the upcoming series against the Men in Maroon, with Pat Cummins and other prominent members of the team being rested for the three-match affair.

"I'm bowling to the end, man" - Steve Smith recalls overhearing Shamar Joseph during fourth innings heroics

The primary reason behind Australia's unprecedented defeat was a historic spell by Shamar Joseph. The right-arm pacer wreaked havoc and ran through the Australian batting unit, finishing with figures of 7-68 and winning the 'Player of the Series' award as well.

Joseph, who made his debut in the series, was doubtful for the final innings, after having injured his toe courtesy of a Mitchell Starc yorker. However, he braved through it and bowled his heart out to guide West Indies to a historic win to level the series.

"I overheard a conversation, I think we were seven down just before lunch and I overheard him speaking to (Windies captain) Kraigg (Brathwaite) ... he's (Joseph) like, 'I'm bowling to the end, man'," Smith said, via the aforementioned source.

"He's a rare talent and I think it's great for cricket what he was able to do and see the West Indies competing like they did. He just kept coming in, and actually probably bowled faster at the end rather than the start," Smith added

Australia's ODI series against West Indies will begin from February 2 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

