"There were too many captains" - Former India spinner slams Shubman Gill and co. after 5-wicket loss in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India spinner Murali Kartik slammed Shubman Gill and the team after their five-wicket loss in the opening Test against England. England have now taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series with their win at Headingley.

Gill was appointed as India's new Test captain before the start of the England series. However, Murali Kartik pointed out that on the fifth day of the Test, it appeared as though the team had too many captains apart from Gill himself on the field, which is not a good sign.

"We can look for excuses but the problem is that we scored 835 runs, one bowler picked up five wickets and despite that India lost the game by five wickets. I felt as if there were too many captains. I could not understand that. Sometimes KL Rahul was suggesting things, Rishabh Pant was suggesting things, Shubman Gill was doing it too, who is the actual appointed captain. I could not understand these signals being made. There is one captain.

"I understand that if a senior player sees someone out of the place once or twice they make suggestions but it kept happening again and again which is not a good sign," he said while talking on Cricbuzz (2:27).

Further, Murali Kartik also stated that Gill was seen feeling the pressure at a certain point, which was evident through his feild placements. Kartik added that bowlers not performing added to the pressure, making thigs difficult for the captain.

"It looked at a point as though Gill was feeling the pressure. He kept placing fielders wherever the ball went. It is not as easy to stamp your authority as captain. You did it with your batting but when your bowlers do not perform it becomes very tough and it was evident. 371 runs are a lot of runs. It never looked as though any wicket was going to fall in the first session," he reckoned (3:35).

The second Test is set to begin on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Murali Kartik calls out India for losing despite scoring 835 runs, expresses concern regarding Jasprit Bumrah

The former spinner also called out the Indian team for losing despite scoring 835 runs across both innings. He also expressed his concern about the future of the series without Jasprit Bumrah. The ace pacer is expected to play only three Tests to manage his injury and workload.

"835 runs in both the innings and if we talk about mistakes there are many. Five batters scored hundreds but what beyond that? India collapsed from a good position in both the innings and made scores lesser than what they should have. We already know that Jasprit Bumrah will play only three Tests. If you lose with him think what will happen without him. Whenever he did not bowl, bowlers were expensive around him and there was no control. (0:26)

If you cannot hold your line and length here, it is a basic thing expected of you playing at this level, that was not seen. It was evident how tough it got when Bumrah did not get a wicket in the second innings. England chased 371 very easily," he said.

Moreover, Kartik also urged the physios to get behind Bumrah to make sure that he plays.

"I would say everyone to pray and all physios to get behind Bumrah to please make him play. If he does not play then the difficulties are going to increase. For India, they will have to see who their wicket-taking bowlers are, who can support them," he stated.

There is a week-long gap before the next Test begins. The visitors will have to use this time to lift themselves up from this loss and look to bounce back.

