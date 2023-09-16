"There were so many problems" - Shahid Afridi recalls his brief stint as Pakistan national men's team's chief selector

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has revealed the sorry state of affairs in the board during his brief tenure as the chief selector of the men's national team. The former all-rounder reflected that there was a complete lack of coordination and communication.

The 46-year-old came in as the interim chief selector in December under chairman Najam Sethi, with Abdul Razzaq and Iftikhar Rao Anjum also part of the three-member committee.

The three-member panel was tasked with reviewing the Test squad announced for the two-Test series against New Zealand at home.

Expand Tweet

During an interaction on Samaa TV, Afridi said that there was complete chaos, as there were no clear lines of communication and unity.

"I came in as chief selector for one month. Believe me, there were so many problems. Captain had one choice, the coach has another. Both give me different reports. Players give me different reports altogether.

"Communication is so broke. I was baffled at how is this board even running? There is no coordination, no communication between these guys."

Nevertheless, the latest reports claim that Inzamam-ul-Haq, who was thrust in as chief selector, threatened to quit on two occasions for not offering him a contract despite finalising the Asia Cup squad and the one for the series against Afghanistan.

"Don't fear from making tough decisions" - Shahid Afridi to Babar Azam

Babar Azam with Shadab Khan and Mohammad Wasim (Credits: Twitter)

With Pakistan struggling before the World Cup, Afridi has suggested that Babar Azam might have to make some tough calls and reckons he needs the support of the coaches and senior players.

"We are going to World Cup. All the seniors, including head coach, Mickey, have to talk to him. Make him strong. Don't fear from making tough decisions. Don't worry about losses. Either you win, or you learn.

"My issue is: you've been leading the side for 3 years. Come on. There are professionals around you. Talk to them, and improve your captaincy. You're a big player, but you would want people to also remember you as captain."

Expand Tweet

Pakistan, knocked out of this year's Asia Cup at the Super 4 stage, will open their 2023 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.